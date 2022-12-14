Get ready for Christmas with help from Bosch Home & Garden
Bosch Home & Garden’s ingenious range of measuring tools will help you deck the halls in a flash, while proving to be essential pieces in your DIY tool kit for 2023 and beyond
Most people have a love-hate relationship with getting their homes ready for Christmas. Sure, everyone enjoys decorating the tree, mulled wine in hand, but it’s those fiddlier tasks, like the DIY jobs around that house that need sorting before friends and family show up that usually fill us with dread.
The same goes for the mammoth task of hanging the rest of the festive decorations indoors and all the Christmas lights outdoors. They’re all time-consuming tasks that we tend to ignore until the last minute… that is, until we can’t avoid them any longer. But that’s where Bosch Home & Garden (opens in new tab)’s clever measuring tools can make these mundane or monumental tasks so much easier.
Measure precisely with ease
Take the Atino (opens in new tab) for starters. This palm-sized wonder secures directly to your wall using an innovative gel pad and allows you to align artwork, picture frames, shelves and even festive fairy lights and decs perfectly.
From £49.99, it is part LED line laser, part 1.5m measuring tape, meaning you can measure out precise lines and mark out exactly where to hang a nail or hook.
Suitable for use both vertically and horizontally, it attaches to a variety of surfaces, from plastered walls, tiles, marble and even rougher or textured materials like wallpaper (and it doesn’t leave a mark when you’re done).
Keep steady and on the level
Decorating your home for the festive season? Arm yourself with the oh-so-clever Quigo Green (opens in new tab) (£79.99). This cross line laser will prove indispensable when improving your home quickly with smaller DIY and decoration projects.
Designed with a clamp so it can attach securely to pretty much anything, you’ll no longer need someone else to check if you’re hanging things in a straight line or not.
The Quigo Green’s neat green laser technology provides up to four times better visibility than traditional red laser lines, making it ideal for various DIY tasks. It’s also a must for interior jobs like hanging wallpaper and fitting curtain rails - even installing kitchen furniture if you're a serious DIYer.
Always think safety first
You may be a dab hand at hammering and drilling into walls but if you don’t know what’s behind those walls to begin with, you may risk damaging cables. The helpful Truvo (opens in new tab) (£48.50) does all the detective work for you, scanning walls and ceilings to detect metal objects and live cables behind the surface, quickly identifying areas that are safer to hammer or drill into.
Its smart LED traffic light display and warning tone clearly alerts you where it's safe to drill (green), where an area to be avoided is (yellow), and where not to drill at all (red). So, whether you’re hanging decorations, pictures or even mistletoe, with the digital detector Truvo in tow, you can hammer and drill to your heart's content.
Multi-tasking measuring must-have
Last but not least, the Zamo (opens in new tab) (£55.13) is a super adaptable digital laser measure that can measure distances of up to 20 m. There are three different adapters that work with the Zamo (sold separately for £14.69 each) that add either tape, a wheel or laser line measuring functionalities to this neat tool.
The tape adapter helps you calculate circumferences and freestanding objects quickly and easily. Next, the wheel adapter makes measuring curves and irregular surfaces, like furniture, easier (perfect for DIY upcycling upholsterers).
Finally, the line adapter helps you determine exact levels for horizontal or vertical tiling, picture hanging and more. Buy them separately or splash out on the complete set - which includes the tool and three adapters - for £92.39.
Share the love - the perfect Christmas gifts
Aside from being must-have pieces for your tool kit, the Atino, Truvo, Zamo and Quigo Green are guaranteed to be brilliant Christmas gifts for any DIYer, a gallery wall enthusiast or pretty much anyone who loves to upcycle.
And who knows, the lucky recipient might even be tempted to test it out on a few stray DIY jobs around your home on Christmas Day!
Find out more
Want more DIY ideas and inspiration? Check out Bosch Home and Garden (opens in new tab) on Instagram or go to Bosch Home & Garden (opens in new tab) for detailed information about each tool and more.
From hanging your Christmas decorations, a new shelf or picture, fixing hooks or handles, repositioning the TV, or just general redecorating or revamping your home, do yourself a favour and treat yourself (or a loved one) to one of Bosch Home & Garden’s brilliant time-saving measuring tools this season.
