–Whether you’re a horticultural goddess or a botanical novice, you’ll want the perfect gardening companion to share the (wheelbarrow) load and assist you as you plant up your way to beautiful borders and beds. And that’s where our best potting benches can help.

They’re not just for potting up, either. Featuring storage a-plenty, from handy hooks for hanging up trowels and forks, to drawers where you can put away your gloves and ‘soil-catcher’ sinks, a potting bench provides a dream bunch of practical solutions and saves your fancy garden dining table from getting covered in a shower of soil.

Designs crafted from quality woods like cedar, spruce and eucalyptus naturally withstand moisture and sunlight, making them durable choices for outdoor or shed workstations. While metal designs can age to a beautiful rustic finish.

So why not take a potter through our round-up of tool-friendly and workspace-savvy designs…

Best potting benches 2020

1. John Lewis & Partners Aldsworth – best sustainable potting table

Make sowing seeds a thing of therapeutic joy with this specially designed schoolmaster. Crafted from responsibly sourced, sustainable spruce, it displays a hard wearing zinc worktop and all the necessities to make it the ultimate gardening wingman. Enjoy it’s gentle charm in your garden shed or greenhouse for years to come…

Dimensions: H81.5 x W110 x D40cm

Buy now: Aldsworth potting table, £300, by Garden Trading at John Lewis & Partners

2. Hayes Garden World Florenity – best small potting table

Keep this solid hardwood design outside to tackle plants one step closer to your garden. Featuring a high back and sides to prevent compost from going overboard, it’s thoughtful nature also gives a small shelf for popping tools or pots on whilst at work and a lower shelf for plants, seed trays and all manner of outdoorsy bits and bobs.

Dimensions: H112 x W70 x D41cm

Buy now: Florenity potting table in Verdi/Grigio, £129, Norfolk Leisure at Hayes Garden World

3. Crocus Wide wooden potting bench – best for charming simplicity

Small enough to nestle into most outdoor nooks or sheds, this nifty number has a top and base shelf for extra storage, as well as tool hooks on each side for easy accessibility. Made from FSC-certified acacia wood with a lovely natural finish.

Dimensions: H135 x W80 x D45cm

Buy now: Wide wooden potting bench col Natural, £129.99, Crocus

4. Hicks & Hicks Potting bench with drawers in grey – best for a washed effect

Slot this distressed-finish lovely into your greenhouse or shed for a pop of practical character. You’ll find a full slatted shelf on the bottom – perfect for storing compost and empty pots, in addition to three super-useful drawers for twine, scissors and plant tags.

Dimensions: H80 x W95 x D40cm

Buy now: Potting bench with drawers col Grey, £145, Hicks & Hicks

5. Garden Trading Moreton spruce – best potting bench for storage

The true hoard-it-all hero, this generous model benefits from two drawers – one specifically to house loose soil. There’s also a galvanised sheet metal top for potting up plants; and hooks each side for hanging tools and accessories. For the finale, the lower shelf is the ideal spot for larger items such as watering cans, planters and trays.

Dimensions: H91 x W89 x D40cm

Buy now: Moreton spruce potting bench, £280, Garden Trading

6. Primrose Garden potting table in Grey/Cream – best potting bench for versatility

Combining a work table, zinc soil container and a slatted shelf, you’ll have ample elbow space to potter with pots! Raised to an ideal height on four feet, attend to essential gardening tasks without having to kneel down in the dirt!

Dimensions: H82 x W78 x D58cm

Buy now: Garden potting table in Grey/Cream, £119.99, Primrose

7. Wayfair Creedmoor – best potting bench for perfect posture

A galvanised metal worktop offers space a-plenty for a variety of garden tools. Make repotting flowers and herbs a back-friendly activity thanks to a most comfortable worktop height and let green fingers get busy filling three handy drawers…

Dimensions: H112 x W78 x D38cm

Buy now: Creedmoor table, £73.99, by Sol 72 Outdoor at Wayfair

