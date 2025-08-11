I can’t stop thinking about this stunning terracotta garden furniture set from B&Q – it's less than £110

Colourful garden furniture has been all the rage this summer, and there is one set I currently can't stop thinking about, and that is the Sweeek 4-seater steel garden sofa set at B&Q .

A four-piece set for under £110 in this on-trend colourway is just part of why it caught my attention. But the other reason I sat up and took note of this jazzy outdoor set up is that it is a dead ringer for one of my other favourite garden furniture sets, Habitat’s Cali 4 Seater Metal Patio Set, priced at £150 , but £40 cheaper.

Both B&Q and Habitat are heavyweights when it comes to providing some of the best garden furniture at an affordable price, and if you want to add a splash of colour to your garden, I’d recommend either of those sets.

These sets indeed look incredibly similar, but it’s the small details that make a difference. Colourful garden furniture - especially terracotta - has been a big trend for some time now, and Sweeek’s stunning terracotta shade will give your patio an instant sun-kissed look, ideal if you're on the lookout for some Mediterranean garden ideas .

The Sweeek garden sofa set features a coffee table with a fluted glass finish, a smart design feature that makes the set look more expensive than its £109 price tag.

This elegant set comes with a two-seater sofa, two single chairs and stylish coffee table. The brand boasts it is lightweight, comfortable and easy to maintain. The reviews are impressive, too.

'Great garden furniture, light and comfortable, quite easy to assemble for 2 people, and the colour is great... the legs are adjustable, it looks sturdy. I'm delighted,’ says one.

‘Very nice colour, comfortable, easy to assemble for two people! I am delighted with my purchase!’ says another.

(Image credit: Sweeek)

While this set is slightly cheaper than Habitat’s, Habitat’s Cali set has been popular for good reason. Drenched in a burnt orange colourway, this four-seater set is made from steel with fabric seats.

‘Such a gorgeous set and looks so much more expensive in real life. The colour is beautiful and the fabric feels nice and strong. Bit tricky to build, but I got the hang of it after the first chair - not as complicated as I first thought or as some of the comments allude to. Looks so great in our garden - would highly recommend!’ says one review.

A few reviews do mention the set can be difficult to put together, with one stating you need ‘exceptional strength’, so I’d recommend doing this job with a partner rather than on your own.

The Sweeek garden furniture set is a stunning and cheaper alternative to Habitat’s Cali set. But they're both stylish and functional. Which one would you choose?