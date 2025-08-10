Nigella Lawson’s hot pink garden bistro set proves the colourful garden furniture trend is here to stay
The finished look combines playfulness with timeless charm
Nigella Lawson has once again proved she’s an expert in combining traditional charm with contemporary styles, after showcasing her stunning bright pink garden bistro set on Instagram last week.
Not only is Nigella a household name for her flirtatious cooking style, but she has a swoon-worthy home and garden that reimagines trends timelessly. When looking for the best garden furniture, many of us are tempted to play it safe with neutrals, but in the last year, the colourful garden furniture trend has taken off in a big way.
Nigella's hot pink set is the perfect example of why it's so effective. Her bistro chairs and table set of the gorgeous greens of her lush courtyard garden. It creates a bold yet timeless look.
‘Brightly coloured garden furniture has been popular because people want to bring more personality and cheer into their outdoor spaces. After years of neutral tones dominating, bold colours feel fresh and uplifting. They create a focal point in the garden, making the area feel more inviting and fun rather than just functional,’ says Stuart Murray, Founder of Retrovintage.
‘What we like about colourful garden furniture is how it instantly brightens up a space and contrasts beautifully with natural greens. It adds warmth and a playful vibe, encouraging more use of outdoor areas for relaxing or socialising. Colours like pink, yellow, or turquoise can make the garden feel more like an extension of the home’s personality.’
How to get the look
While I haven’t been able to track down the exact garden furniture set Nigella has, Lee Trethewey, garden furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture, has recommended a few similar sets.
‘I believe the chairs are separate from the table, and appear to be something similar to the Kirkdale Side Chair,’ he says. This set from John Lewis is similar, and there's also this one from Amazon.’
‘Styling colourful garden furniture at home is easy, really, as you don't necessarily need a lot of colour to make an impact, and you definitely don't need lots of different colours to make an impact.
‘To start, I would place the chosen table/chair set on either a gravel or a stone base. This means that the colour of the set isn't competing against any other colourful areas. Then I’d bring in a couple of accessories across the garden in the same colour or almost the same colour as the set, such as cushions, plant pots, decorations, etc. Then I'd think about adding some flowers that echo the colour of the set, too.
‘You might pick a set colour because the colour is already prominent in your garden - if this is the case, then you can opt for new flowers that complement or contrast with this main colour, or just leave it.’
Nigella's tablecloth is from Summerill & Bishop whose striped pink tablecloth retails for £265. This stunning alternative from M&S is only £25 and is very pretty.
I think Nigella is onto a winner with her stunning pink garden furniture. It's brightens her garden and enhances the beauty of her greenery and plants.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
