Argos has slashed the price of its 5-star rated rattan garden furniture sofa set to £160 – act fast before it sells out

If you haven’t snapped up any garden furniture this summer, you're in luck as Argos Home’s five-star 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set is currently half price after the retailer slashed the price from £320 to £160.
Argos Home’s five-star 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa quickly emerged as one of the best garden furniture sets of the summer, racking up thousands of five-star reviews online, with customers praising its affordability and high quality.
Now, the set, in the stunning shade ‘natural’, is just £160, making it one of the best value-for-money outdoor sofa sets I’ve seen, and a great deal to snap up. But if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to be quick, as this is likely to sell out fast.
When I’d first spotted the Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set, I was surprised (yet very impressed) to see such an affordable sofa set rack up so many positive reviews, especially considering that many affordable or high street garden furniture sets can cost upwards of £500.
So, I can’t stress enough how impressive the current sale price is, and if I had a garden (the downside of a third-floor flat), I’d be snapping it up myself. This is not to say this set won’t suit a small garden or patio. The compact set-up is ideal for two sunbathing adults, but you can easily host four if you're having any BBQs or garden parties.
The set comes with six plush outdoor cushions and a footstool, which can be used as an extra seat or as a storage ottoman. You can also remove the cushion from your footstool and use the rattan effect top as a coffee table. For just £160, this is a fantastic deal.
The Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set is available in ‘natural’ and ‘grey’, but right now, it’s just the ‘natural’ colourway that’s on sale. But a creamy, beige hue, it’s a great example of how the best rattan garden furniture should look. But don’t just take it from me, here are a couple of the set’s glowing reviews.
‘This has been a big hit for the whole family and created a nice seating area where we sit and chat or lie and read. Much more comfortable than expected and a good size. We went right-handed, which made buying a cover a little trickier, but we got there. Super easy to assemble, feels firm and is a lovely patio addition,’ said one.
‘I brought this 2 weeks ago and absolutely love it it is so comfortable to sit on and bring a touch of style too my garden I have always wanted one of these but my garden is small (court yard) and this fits in it lovely was recommended to me by my daughter in law who has the grey one in her garden Takes a bit of time to put together but is worth it,’ says another.
If you’re still in the market for a garden furniture set, then the Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set is great value for money, and if the countless reviews singing its praises are anything to go by, stylish and quality addition to your garden.
