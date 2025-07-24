If you have a small garden, then you need this clever storage bench from B&Q – it’s so stylish and versatile

If you have a small garden, then you need to stop what you’re doing and listen to me as the Keter Patio Storage Bench (£169.99 at B&Q) is perfect for maximising both storage and space.

When thinking about the best garden furniture, I am not alone in considering pretty styles and colours, without giving too much thought to storage space. But if you have a tiny garden, you’ll already know the importance of making the most out of space, and the Keter patio bench does exactly that.

Combining a traditional wood-style garden bench with a storage trunk, you can maximise your space without sacrificing your style.

Keter Patio Garden Storage Bench Brown £169.99 at B&Q With a huge 227L capacity, this bench is both functional and stylish - perfect for your small garden needs. Keter Darwin Green Wooden Bench & Storage Box £90 at B&Q Available as a specialbuy this stunning storage bench won't be on the shelves for long. You know the drill, when it's gone, it's gone. Keter Signature Brown Walnut Effect Resin Garden Storage Bench Box £145 at B&Q I love the wood-effect of this was walnut bench. It looks like the real deal while, it's plastic material keeps your belongings safe and free from damp.

Keter is a brand well-versed in garden storage, and their handy storage benches should be on everyone’s radar, especially if you’ve been wondering where to buy garden furniture . These multi-functional benches are ideal for families and owners of small gardens looking to maximise space.

The patio bench is described as being ‘ideal’ for storing tools, equipment, outdoor furniture cushions, garden games and accessories. It has a huge 227L capacity, making it a great choice if you’re lacking in shed storage space . The trunk is also lockable for added security to keep little fingers out.

The bench is made from durable, weather-resistant plastic and has been designed with a wooden-effect. This gives it an authentic look, but also ensures the trunk stays dry and ventilated, without risking your belongings becoming damp.

(Image credit: Keter)

You don’t have to worry about scrimping on style either, as this small garden storage idea looks great. The trunk is well integrated with the bench, so it’s not glaringly obvious that you’re sitting on a storage bench. It’s also available in cream and green so it will blend with your garden colour scheme. The green colourway (£90) is a Specialbuy at B&Q, so if you like what you see, remember when it’s gone, it’s gone.

You can also add outdoor cushions to increase the comfort and style of the bench. B&Q recommends the GoodHome Tiga Sand Outdoor Bench Cushion (£25) , which is a gorgeous neutral shade.

As well as the patio bench, I also spotted the Keter Signature Brown Walnut effect Resin 133x61cm Garden storage bench box 227L (£145) . It’s a little cheaper and has the same capacity as the patio bench, and I like its wood-stained effect, which gives the bench a rustic look, despite its plastic material. It’s weather-resistant and UV protected, too, so you can rest assured the stunning walnut colour will stay.

(Image credit: Keter)

I’m not the only one impressed, and there are a lot of positive reviews praising Keter’s benches.

‘Bought to replace an existing outdoor Keter storage box which lasted over 15 years of kids, dogs & parties. Easy to assemble. Strong ABS construction. Looks good in place. Not too big, but has plenty of below seat storage. Overall very good quality,’ says one.

‘A great buy, for a plastic bench it's actually quite sturdy & feels pretty solid, it will easily seat 3 people, useful underneath storage, it obviously comes flat packed & took us about an hour to build which wasn't an issue,’ says another.

If you’ve been struggling to combine storage and your garden seating ideas, look no further as I think this storage bench is a great option. It’s stylish, durable and means you can tuck clutter away with ease.