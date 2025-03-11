Aldi is selling an electric scarifier for just £70 — it’s a must-have if you want a lush green lawn this summer
Scarifying your lawn is the key to lush green grass - and this budget buy is the key to doing it
Fancy a lush lawn this spring? Aldi has precisely what you need to whip it into shape as their electronic scarifier is currently on sale - and its £69.99 price tag rivals some of our favourite brands.
If you think your grass needs rejuvenating ahead of summer, you should consider scarifying your lawn. This is the process of removing the dead thatch (the brown material under your grass) from your lawn, which allows the grass to grow more densely and healthily. The best time to do this is right now in spring, and Aldi has just the tool for the job.
The Aldi electric scarifier is a two-in-one scarifier and aerator, and for less than £100, we think it’s a steal - but like all Aldi Specialbuys, you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on one.
At jus £69.99, this one of the cheapest electric scarifiers I've seen on the market - at at 1,500W it may be more powerful than its competitors, too.
The Aldi electric scarifier is ideal for starting your garden prep and getting your garden summer ready. The two-in-one scarifier and aerator means the machine will remove thatch from your lawn and aerate your lawn, which means putting little holes in the grass to help air, water, and nutrients reach the roots of your grass.
Similarly, the Bosch AVR 1100 Verticutter (which is currently £139 on Amazon) is also designed to scarifiy and aerate your lawn. Investing in one of these electric scarifiers means you don’t have to worry about hand raking your lawn, saving you time and effort.
The Aldi electric scarifier powers at 1,500W, which compared to the Bosch AVR’s 1,100W, suggests Aldi’s budget version could be even more powerful. It has a large 45 litre collection bag, 48 flexible stainless steel claws and a quick-release aerating roll.
Meanwhile, the Bosch AVR has a 50 litre collection bag, has 14 carbon steel blades and you has four height settings from +5mm to -10mm making it ideal for scarifying and aeration.
Now I haven’t used the Aldi electric scarifier but I do think Specialbuys are trustworthy products and the Ideal Home team have already been left impressed by some of Aldi’s garden Specialbuys such as the £30 potting bench.
There are many benefits to scarifying your lawn and I think the Aldi electric scarifier is a great choice if you don’t have much to spend and want to do without the hassle of scarifying your lawn by hand.
But when this Specialbuy sells out, it won’t be restocked - so I suggest you head to your local middle aisle now if you want to get your hands on one.
Scarifying essentials
If you're planning on scarifying your lawn this spring, then you'll need these scarifying essentials.
You can use a manual scarifier to remove thatch from your grass - all you need to do is rake it. This is light-weight, adjustable and widely regarded as one of the best scarifiers on the market.
This three-in-one tool is a powerful machine that can handle all your scarifying needs, with its interchangeable rollers picking through all the dead leaves, moss and grass. While on the pricer side, it is worth the investment if you want to complete the job with ease.
