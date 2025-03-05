It’s that exciting time of year when the gardening gloves come out and our gardens start blooming. It’s also the time of year when Aldi’s gardening essentials return to the middle aisle - and this means the iconic Aldi potting bench is back for 2025.

From 6 March, the much sought-after potting bench will be returning to the middle aisle with a price tag of £29.99. If you're looking for a way to organise a garden shed or a small station for growing seedlings, a potting bench is a must. A potting bench is not only a workspace but also provides you with extra storage.

These benches usually cost upwards of £40, and for a pretty one like Aldi's with its metal top, it's likely to go above £100. This is why Aldi's version is such a bargain.

Potting Bench Natural £29.99 at Aldi This bargain buy will fulfil all your potting needs as gardening season takes off. With shelving space and handy hooks, we think it's the ideal storage solution for small gardens.

Last year, we loved Aldi’s £30 potting bench, and this year is no different. The Aldi potting bench (£29.99) has a hardwearing galvanised worktop and galvanised protective caps on the table legs. It also has two hook rails with three hooks each on both sides. It will also be available once again in brown and grey.

Whether novice or experienced gardener, we’d recommend investing in a potting bench, and at just £29.99, the Aldi potting bench is an affordable option for any budget garden ideas . A potting bench is an essential tool for making gardening tasks, like transplanting seedlings, potting plants and preparing soil, easier. Plus, the handy hooks on the bench mean you can store all your tools close by.

We also have it on good authority that the Aldi potting bench is of excellent quality, with members of the Ideal Home team already planning to head to Aldi and grab one. These are all reasons why it's one of our favourite Specialbuys.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Alongside the potting bench, Aldi’s popular garden handtools will also be returning this Thursday (6 March) and prices start at just £2.49. Alongside planters, kneeling pads and compost, Aldi has everything you could ever need to transform your garden into an oasis this spring.

However, like with all Specialbuys, when it’s gone, it’s gone. The garden Specialbuys always prove popular and we’re expecting the potting bench in particular to sell out fast - so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

