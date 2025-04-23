Aldi’s cult Kamado BBQ is returning to stores and it's £100 cheaper than last time
This budget BBQ is only a fraction of the price of this celebrity favourite
Aldi’s cult Kamado BBQ is returning to stores. This time, it will cost £299.99, which is £100 cheaper than in the past
Aldi’s offering is a worthy alternative for the celebrity-favoured Big Green Egg BBQ, which might be one of the best BBQS on the market but also costs over £500 just for the small version.
You may remember the Aldi Kamado BBQ making waves when it first launched a few years ago. Well, it is back and landing in stores on 8 May, the Kamado BBQ is perfect for any upcoming bank holidays (weather permitting, of course!). But like with all middle aisle bargains, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.
The Aldi Kamado BBQ has had some space-saving updates for 2025. It's added wooden panels creates more cooking space. They're also removable for easier serving.
Aldi states the Kamado BBQ ‘has it all’ and is well-suited to seasoned grillers and novices alike. Like its last release, the BBQ has a stainless steel grill rack, built-in temperature gauge and a fold to prevent smoke from escaping. But this time, the Kamado BBQ has a few new updates, too. It now has removable folding wooden boards, meaning you have more space to prep food and serve it.
It also has a number of cooking functions. You can smoke, chargrill, sear, as well as your standard barbequing functions, giving Aldi’s BBQ many of the same features as premium brands.
The Kamao BBQ is one of the best charcoal BBQS so if you’re looking for one of the best gas BBQS, I’d suggest giving this Specialbuy a miss and instead look at Aldi’s Four Burner Gas BBQ (£199.99) which lands in stores on 27 April this year.
By contrast, the Big Green Egg BBQ is generally considered to be the cream of the crop when it comes to BBQS and they’re favoured by many professional chefs due to their versatility. However, there is no denying that they are an expensive investment. Even the smaller-sized MiniMax Big Green Egg costs £850.
At £299.99, Aldi’s Kamado BBQ isn’t exactly cheap either, but there is a huge saving compared to the Big Green Egg BBQ. And if you’re looking for a BBQ that can do it all Aldi’s BBQ could be a good place to start.
Alternatives
As the Aldi BBQ will only be available in-store, we've rounded up a couple of other worthy alternatives to the Green Egg BBQ.
The Kamado Joe BBQ is still expensive, but if you're in the market for an egg BBQ it should be on your radar.
This egg BBQ from Tower is a great budget option and is actually cheaper than the Aldi version on Amazon right now.
What do you think about the Aldi Kamado BBQ? Do you think it will be cooking up a storm in your garden this summer?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
