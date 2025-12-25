They say you can’t beat a real Christmas tree, but what do they say about the masses of dropped needles that end up scattered across the carpet? Wonder no more, as experts have revealed three ways you can use pine needles for a cleaner and fresher home.

One of the biggest reasons many of us fall into the arms of the best artificial Christmas trees is because we don’t like the clean up that comes with a real tree. Of course, there are ways to stop your tree from dropping needles , such as ensuring it gets enough water, but sometimes finding needles on the floor is just a part of the festivities.

But instead of discarding the needles in your compost bin (although this is a great way to dispose of them), experts have suggested three ways to use pine needles around the home to make it cleaner and smell fresher, too.

1. Make a pine-scented cleaner

If you’re fed up with spending a fortune on the best cleaning products , this hack is for you. And as a bonus, it will make your home smell like a winter wonderland, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

‘Fill a glass jar about halfway with your collected needles, then cover them completely with white vinegar. Seal the jar and let it infuse for 2-4 weeks in a cool, dark place, shaking occasionally,' says Sarah Barlow, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Blooming Haus .

'Strain out the needles and transfer the infused vinegar to a spray bottle. You can use it full strength or dilute it 1:1 with water for general cleaning. It works well on countertops, glass, and bathroom surfaces.'

‘It's a good way to reuse because it's an effective, natural cleaning solution with antibacterial properties. It gives you a fresh pine scent instead of the sharp vinegar smell. It's non-toxic, inexpensive, and eco-friendly. The pine oils have natural cleaning and deodorising properties that complement vinegar's cleaning power. It's a simple way to extend the life and usefulness of your Christmas tree while avoiding chemical cleaners.’

2. Freshen drawers

Pine is a popular winter scent due to its freshness, which is why fragrances like the White Company’s Fir Tree (£18 for a room spray) are always so popular. But using the pine needles directly, to freshen up your drawers and even suitcases, are an easy and free way to capitalise on that fresh scent.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Shake them off the tree and air dry for two to three days. Spoon the dry needles into small muslin bags or the foot of old tights and tie securely,' says Liam Witham , CEO of PSS International Removals .

'Tuck them into drawers, shoe cupboards, suitcases or storage boxes to keep fabrics fresh. These sachets replace synthetic fresheners and cut waste. You're using what you already have, so it costs nothing and helps reset rooms after the holidays. The fragrance is light, and you can refresh it by adding a few new needles.’

3. Use as a natural floor sweep

Now, this hack actually encourages you to put pine needles on your flooring as a way to help freshen your room when you clean your floors.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Malcolm Menzies)

‘Dry the needles, crumble them slightly and scatter them across the floor before sweeping. The needles release a gentle, fresh scent as you sweep. It is a simple way to freshen the house without sprays,’ says Kathy Sanderson, founder of Healing from Within and expert in creating natural home remedies.

The cleaning kit

Don’t let dropped needles put you off a real tree. They have plenty of uses both in the home and in your garden, too.