The 5-7-9 rule could squirrel-proof your bird feeder – here's what the numbers mean, according to wildlife experts
'It makes a big difference both to the wellbeing of birds'
Feeding the birds is all fun and games until you end up feeding the squirrels instead. Lately, though, I’ve noticed some buzz around the 5-7-9 rule for bird feeders.
If you’ve tried every other method of protecting your bird feeder from squirrels and they’re still managing to get there before the birds do, the feeder's position might be the problem. According to wildlife experts, following the 5-7-9 rule for bird feeders can do a brilliant job of keeping bird food out of squirrels’ reach.
Here’s what the guideline advises (and what each of the numbers means!).
So, what exactly is the 5-7-9 rule for bird feeders? If you’ve tried everything from using marigolds to deter squirrels to the chilli powder bird feeder hack, but they just aren’t quite cutting it, this placement-focused rule could be your garden’s saving grace.
In short, it’s a guideline for positioning your bird feeder in a way that squirrels are less likely to reach. The numbers represent distances, measured in feet.
'The 5-7-9 rule with feeders is a way to help avoid those pesky acrobats,' says Maria Kincaid, in-house ornithologist for smart bird feeder FeatherSnap. 'Place your feeder 5 feet off the ground, 7 feet from structures like fences or decks they may be able to jump from, and 9 feet from overhanging branches.’
The idea is that squirrels are less able to jump five feet off the ground, and they’ll struggle to make anything more than a seven-foot jump from garden structures, too. Hanging the feeder at least nine feet beneath branches or other overhanging structures reduces the chance of them descending on your bird feeder Mission Impossible-style.
Of course, the method isn’t one hundred per cent fail-safe – the more athletic squirrels out there could make longer jumps – but the 5-7-9 rule makes bird feeders far less prone to squirrel heists than those conventionally placed on garden walls, trees and fences. It's better than inhumane squirrel deterrent hacks, that's for sure.
‘Setting feeders up this way means bird food is far less likely to be stolen, feeders last longer, and the area underneath stays cleaner,’ says Sean McMenemy, founder at Ark Wildlife.
‘It also allows birds to feed without being constantly disturbed, which makes a big difference both to their wellbeing and to the enjoyment of watching them.’
The 5-7-9 rule for bird feeders is actually a really simple one – and just as there are plenty of other humane ways to keep squirrels away from your plants, this rule-of-thumb is completely safe.
If space is at a premium and the 5-7-9 rule for squirrels can't work in your garden, you can buy bird feeders which are designed to block squirrels’ access, like this Marco Paul Squirrel Proof Seed Bird Feeder, which is now £9.99 at B&Q.
Other squirrel-proof bird feeders
This feeder holds suet and seed blocks, but remember to clean your bird feeder regularly to minimise the risk of disease.
The 5-7-9 rule for bird feeders is a brilliant rule of thumb for keeping squirrels at bay. Now we just need to work out how to stop squirrels digging up our bulbs...
