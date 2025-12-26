It’s no longer about ‘bookshelf wealth’ or ‘shelfies’ – according to John Lewis, ‘shelf esteem’ is the new it trend which is all about the shelf itself
Does your home have enough ‘shelf esteem’? The 2025 John Lewis report introduces a new decor trend
This month, John Lewis released its How We Shop, Live and Look report for 2025. Based on the behaviours and tendencies of its customers, the retailer identified some of the biggest trends of the past year, most of which are predicted to continue going strong into the New Year. And that includes the new ‘shelf esteem’ trend – a term John Lewis coined and that’s all about showcasing the shelf itself, as much as what’s on it.
The humble shelves have been the focus of several home decor trends over the last few years – do you remember shelfies? Shelf scaping? And bookshelf wealth? But according to the John Lewis 2025 report, which also predicted that ice cream makers will overtake air fryers in popularity in 2026, it’s all about shelf esteem now.
‘We’re seeing a clear shift towards what we’ve coined ‘shelf esteem’ in our How We Shop, Live and Look report – a growing desire to give everyday objects pride of place, rather than hiding them away,’ explains Jason Wilary-Attew, director of home at John Lewis. ‘On johnlewis.com, searches for metal shelving units have surged seven-fold this year compared with 2024, while searches for wide shelving units are up four-fold, signalling a move towards shelving that’s designed to be seen as much as it is used.’
So say goodbye to intentionally invisible and seamless floating shelves as both wall shelving and standalone bookshelves are getting a statement makeover – anything from bold colours and standout materials like dark woods and metals to intriguing shapes goes.
‘Today’s most popular shelving styles are bolder and more expressive – think metal frames, warm woods and darker finishes that add contrast and character. These pieces are less about blending in and more about standing out. Shelf esteem reflects a broader cultural shift: people want their interiors to tell a story, and they’re starting from the shelves up,’ Jason at John Lewis says.
My top shelf esteem picks
The chrome furniture trend is set to continue going strong well into the new year. And a chrome shelf like this H&M one is perfect for displaying all of your treasured decor.
This acacia wood shelving unit is the second bestseller from the bookcases and shelving section at John Lewis. And given that dark wood tones have been a major trend through the trend, I get it.
Mustard Made is known for those iconic colourful metal lockers. Since then, the brand has expanded into other categories, including shelving. Available in a myriad of vibrant shades, I'm a fan of this pop of poppy red to use when practising the unexpected red theory.
One of the biggest interior trends of both 2025 and 2026 has been putting your own personal stamp on your space and showing your identity by bringing character to your home. And shelf esteem fits in with this sentiment perfectly.
‘Bookcases are no longer just for books; they’re object cases, curated with ceramics, glassware and vinyl. Shelving has become a stage for self-expression,’ Jason concludes.
