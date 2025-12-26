It’s no longer about ‘bookshelf wealth’ or ‘shelfies’ – according to John Lewis, ‘shelf esteem’ is the new it trend which is all about the shelf itself

This month, John Lewis released its How We Shop, Live and Look report for 2025. Based on the behaviours and tendencies of its customers, the retailer identified some of the biggest trends of the past year, most of which are predicted to continue going strong into the New Year. And that includes the new ‘shelf esteem’ trend – a term John Lewis coined and that’s all about showcasing the shelf itself, as much as what’s on it.

The humble shelves have been the focus of several home decor trends over the last few years – do you remember shelfies? Shelf scaping? And bookshelf wealth? But according to the John Lewis 2025 report, which also predicted that ice cream makers will overtake air fryers in popularity in 2026, it’s all about shelf esteem now.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

‘We’re seeing a clear shift towards what we’ve coined ‘shelf esteem’ in our How We Shop, Live and Look report – a growing desire to give everyday objects pride of place, rather than hiding them away,’ explains Jason Wilary-Attew, director of home at John Lewis. ‘On johnlewis.com, searches for metal shelving units have surged seven-fold this year compared with 2024, while searches for wide shelving units are up four-fold, signalling a move towards shelving that’s designed to be seen as much as it is used.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

So say goodbye to intentionally invisible and seamless floating shelves as both wall shelving and standalone bookshelves are getting a statement makeover – anything from bold colours and standout materials like dark woods and metals to intriguing shapes goes.

‘Today’s most popular shelving styles are bolder and more expressive – think metal frames, warm woods and darker finishes that add contrast and character. These pieces are less about blending in and more about standing out. Shelf esteem reflects a broader cultural shift: people want their interiors to tell a story, and they’re starting from the shelves up,’ Jason at John Lewis says.

My top shelf esteem picks

One of the biggest interior trends of both 2025 and 2026 has been putting your own personal stamp on your space and showing your identity by bringing character to your home. And shelf esteem fits in with this sentiment perfectly.

‘Bookcases are no longer just for books; they’re object cases, curated with ceramics, glassware and vinyl. Shelving has become a stage for self-expression,’ Jason concludes.

