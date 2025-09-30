Condensation on the windows and dew on the grass? It must be autumn – and in light of the damper weather, you might be about to make a very common October lawn care mistake.

The question of whether or not you should cut wet grass is an ever-burning one, but what about that in-between stage? Damp, but not soaked?

As it turns out, you really shouldn’t be mowing your grass when it’s damp – especially as the ground is set to become a lot dewier this October. I know I’ve been guilty of mowing a slightly moist lawn in the past, so I spoke to a few experts to find out why it’s such a bad move.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby Photography Limited)

No matter how tempted you are to keep your lawn manicured over the coming weeks, mowing wet grass can ruin your lawn. In fact, it’s one of the worst lawn care mistakes you can make.

Mower blades can damage your grass even if it hasn’t been raining, though – and if you spot dew on the ground, your lawn might be in the danger zone.

‘Mowing damp grass can lead to uneven cuts, torn grass blades rather than clean cuts, and potential fungal problems,’ warns Ted Bromley-Hall, managing director of UK landscaping company IBRAN.

Fungal diseases can be detrimental to your lawn, and they’re rife among wet grass blades at this time of the year.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carl Hodgson)

‘Cutting wet grass spreads spores of diseases such as red thread and lawn rust, which flourish in these conditions,’ explains Jane Fairlie, technical development manager at Pelsis Doff

It isn’t just your grass that can suffer – it’s the ground beneath it, too, which can lead to long-term growth issues.

‘Soft, damp ground can be compacted by the mower’s weight, which in turn weakens root growth,’ says Guy Jenkins, consumer manager at Johnsons Lawn Seed.

So, if you’re keen to save the need for improving lawn drainage, it’s better to keep the mower away while it’s damp. You could always invest in an aerator for safe measure, though, like this Crystals Manual Grass Spikes Roller, £19.84 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

There’s also the safety side of things to think about, especially if you’re using an electric mower. We all know that electrical equipment and moisture are a bad mix – and you’ll need to bear slip hazards in mind, too.

Cutting damp grass this October could also damage your equipment – even if you’ve invested in one of the very best lawn mowers on the market.

‘Wet grass clippings stick to mower blades and undercarriage, causing corrosion and requiring more frequent cleaning,’ says Ted. ‘This is particularly problematic in October when morning dew is heavy and persistent.’

So, mowing dewy, damp grass in October is an absolute no-go if you want to carry a healthy lawn right through to the winter. Then, you’ll need to make sure you stop cutting your grass for winter at the right time…