The pot plants that thrive on neglect — create a fabulous-looking garden without the effort with these beauties

Even the most time-poor gardener can grow the best pot plants that thrive on neglect. Simply plant in a pot and let nature do the rest – it doesn't get easier than that.

A must-have addition to any container garden ideas, these pot plants look fabulous without demanding additional effort or maintenance. They are perfect if you are often away from home but still want a beautiful garden.

When choosing pot plants that thrive on neglect, ‘avoid plants that need deadheading, such as roses, or staking and extra feed. Include shrubs that don’t need regular pruning for evergreen structure, flowers and fragrance,’ advises garden designer Sue Townsend.

Whether you are looking to add pots to a small garden or are hoping to add character to your courtyard, you should make sure to include a few of best pot plants that thrive on neglect – that way even if your more high-maintenance plants fail, you still have a few beautiful plants waiting in the wings.

The secret to the best pot plants that thrive on neglect is getting the planting right, and it's super easy to do – even if you don't know the first thing about repotting plants.

'Remember that containers must have free drainage because if water gets trapped in the pot, air can’t get to the roots and the plant may rot and die. Most pots have drainage holes in the bottom, but it’s a good idea to add extra ones in plastic and wooden containers, and add a layer of gravel or broken pottery crocks to the bottom of the pot, as this will stop the holes being blocked by lumps of compost,' explains garden expert Leigh Clapp. 'Proprietary potting compost mixtures are ideal as they are open, porous mixes, free from weed seeds and plant diseases.'

1. Sempervivum

Sempervivums, also known as houseleeks, are effortless to grow – thriving in drought conditions during the summer and tolerant of temperatures down to -29°C. Houseleeks provide instant interest in a pot with their whorls of colourful foliage.

They're also affordable – Gardening Express sells a pack of six Houseleeks for £14.99 – you can create a mini succulent garden for under £20.

‘When planting, set yourself up for success and place crocks, rather than gravel, over the container’s drainage hole as gravel can quickly become clogged with repeated watering,’ advises Jim Keeling of Whichford Pottery.

2. Bulbs

Bulbs undoubtedly make for some of the best pot plants that thrive on neglect. Whether you choose snowdrops, crocus, daffodils or tulip bulbs, simply plant the bulbs in the autumn and come spring, you'll have a profusion of blooms.

If you want spring bulbs that come back every year , planting them correctly is key. Make sure you know both how to plant spring bulbs and when to plant spring bulbs for the best chance of success.

A great low-effort way to have potted displays throughout all spring and into summer is to adopt the bulb lasagne, where different bulbs are planted in a stack to ensure sequential blooming.

If this seems too complicated or demands too much time, consider purchasing a ready-to-plant biodegradable bulb tray – like this Summer Flowering Balcony set from You Garden or this Butterfly Friendly pot collection from Amazon. Simply place the tray in a pot of soil, cover it with additional soil and water. It couldn't be easier.

3. Buddleja

Buddleja can be seen growing everywhere throughout the UK – on the sides of roads, in neglected sites and even in paving cracks. If you're looking for the best plants that survive despite neglect, then Buddleja is probably it. But is it one of the best pot plants that thrive on neglect?

Most people with small gardens assume that there isn't a place for this large tree in their plot, however, there are several dwarf varieties – including Buddleja Buzz and Buddleja Butterfly Candy, both from Thomspon & Morgan – that thrive in pots with very little additional care. A pot of buddleja is also one of the easiest ways to attract butterflies to your garden.

It is advisable to deadhead buddleja to stop it from spreading around your garden – if anything, Buddleja thrives too well with neglect.

4. Japanese anemone

Japanese anemone has a reputation for being a bit of a thug in the garden – quickly spreading and appearing in spaces where you don't want them. However, this is all evidence that they thrive on neglect.

Growing Japanese anemone in pots means you can enjoy their beautiful blooms – they are one of the best autumn-flowering perennials – without fear of them taking over your garden. Plus, as a perennial, they will come back every year without any extra attention.

'Japanese Anemones boast cup-shaped pink or white flowers on the top of tall stems. Stems can grow anything between 50 and 150cm. They produce bountiful blooms with up to 30 flowers per corm possible. They have a blooming season of six to eight weeks, so add colour when many of the best perennials are beginning to die back,' says Charles Carr, Head of Wholesale Nurseries at Hillier.

5. Sedum – Autumn Joy

Sedums – particularly Sedum Autumn Joy available from Crocus – are an effortless way to fill your pot. 'Perfect for busy gardeners, sedum brings a splash of colour to your garden even when the summer sun starts to fade. These striking succulent plants boast clusters of star-shaped flowers in shades of pink, red, and purple, that butterflies adore. Low-maintenance and drought-tolerant, they thrive in most well-drained soils if they get a good dose of sunshine,' explains experts from the team at British Garden Centres.

An added benefit of Sedum Autumn Joy is that the seedheads can be left after flowering to add structure and character in the winter.

FAQs

What is the easiest outdoor potted plant to take care of?

Houseleeks are the easiest outdoor potted plant to take care of. One of the best pot plants that thrive on neglect, houseleeks instantly bring colour and character to a garden or patio. Thriving in the extremes of both summer and winter, houseleeks are a must-have addition to your low-maintenance garden.

What is the best outdoor plant for lazy people?

The best outdoor plant for lazy people is Sedum Autumn Joy. Whether grown in a pot or planted in the ground, this plant will thrive without any additional care or attention. As a perennial it comes back every year and will produce beautiful pink blooms in summer.

