The best plants to forage for a stunning autumn wreath, according to a gardening expert

If you're planning to adorn your front door with an autumn wreath this season, before investing in a premade one why not consider making your own? Parks, woods and our gardens in autumn are filled with beautiful copper, green and purple hues, so save your money and take advantage of it!

If you're not sure where to start with choosing the right foliage for your autumn wreath we asked the experts what the best plants to forage for autumn wreaths are so you can make sure you're only snipping the best seasonal plants that you can easily weave into a beautiful design.

'Foraging for autumn foliage to make wreaths with is a great activity to do alone or as a family. There is an abundance of foliage, twigs, berries, seedheads and more at this time of year,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK's only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants.

'Think about what style you would like your wreath to be or collect everything you can and bundle it altogether,' he adds, by way of advice.

'And remember: the number one rule of foraging is not to take too much of any one thing, so there is plenty left for wildlife.'

With that in mind, then...

What you will need

If you're going to seek out the best plants to forage for autumn wreaths, you'll need to make sure you have the following to hand:

The plants to look out for

Now that you're all geared up, it's time to set to work foraging the best plants for your autumn wreath. Here's what the experts recommend looking out for on your travels...

1. Ivy

One of the very best plants to forage for autumn wreaths in autumn is ivy (it also look great as part of your Christmas wreath ideas too).

'Ivy is a fantastic plant for creating the base of a wreath, as its evergreen leaves provide a rich green colour to contrast with the warmer hues of other materials. It's also very flexible, making it easy to weave,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, co-director at Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue is an RHS-trained gardener and co-director at Gardens Revived.

Morris agrees, adding that 'ivy will be prolific right now and will make a superb wreath even without anything else added'.

'If your wreath is also for the festive season why not add in some holly and mistletoe?' he suggests, noting that you can also use evergreens like laurel and box to increase the fullness of your autumn wreath.

2. Oak leaves and acorns

If you want a truly vibrant autumn wreath, it's a good idea to seek out oak leaves and acorns.

'Oak leaves bring rich brown and golden hues, while acorns add a rustic, natural element that is synonymous with autumn and harvest season,' says Christopher.

'They can also dry well without losing their shape, ensuring your wreath stays attractive.'

3. Conifer and fir

If you're not sure what will mix and match well together in your autumn wreath, Morris suggests you 'create a conifer and fir foliage wreath', as it 'will both smell and look divine'.

'Add in some colourful stems of dogwood or birch, plus some twisted stems from a hazel tree,' he adds.

4. Rosehips

If you want to add some seasonal interest to your autumn wreath, both Christopher and Morris suggest keeping your eyes peeled for rosehips.

'Also known as the fruit of wild roses, these are another great option for adding vivid colour thanks to their deep orange and red hues,' says Christopher

'They’re also hardy, meaning they’ll retain their colour well as your wreath dries over time.'

5. Seed heads

It's not just about the best plants to forage for autumn wreaths; it's also about the best plant parts to forage for autumn wreaths.

'It's a good idea to look out seed heads from echinops, echinacea, artichoke, nigella and colourful strawflowers,' advises Morris.

FAQs

What to forage for an autumn wreath?

Not sure what to forage for an autumn wreath? The trick is to choose the plants that capture the rich, warm colours of the season, while still being durable and long-lasting.

To that end, then, look out for the likes of box, holly, ivy, laurel, oak leaves, conifer, fir, rosehips and seed heads – as well as twigs and ornamental grasses.

'For extra interest, forage some wild rosehips, pine cones, and chestnuts, or make a herb wreath made from stems of rosemary, sage, eucalyptus and bay from your garden,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived suggests hunting down hawthorn berries, as they're small and plentiful. They will add a pop of red to your creation.

He adds that the lacy fronts of bracken, a type of fern, will 'turn a stunning golden-brown or bronze colour in autumn, adding texture and movement to a wreath'

Now that you know the best plants to forage for autumn leaves, it's time to set out, Little Red Riding Hood-style, and fill your wicker basket with pretty pieces from nature to celebrate all of the colour and majesty of the season.