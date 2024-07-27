Yes, you can grow ornamental grasses in pots – 5 of the best to add to your garden

Keen to figure out the best ornamental grasses for pots? Thanks to their status as a drought-tolerant plant, ornamental grasses have been making waves – almost literally – in the gardening community over the past few years.

It's hardly surprising, to be honest; ornamental grasses have long captivated us with their graceful swaying plumes and architectural texture. These low-maintenance plants will complement everything from a coastal garden theme to a cottage garden, they're also the perfect addition to container garden ideas as many varieties can be grown as easily in pots as they can in garden borders.

Speaking about the garden trend for ornamental grasses the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) says they are embolic of the shift towards lower maintenance, native-driven, and nature-friendly garden plants.

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, agrees. 'Ornamental grasses don't just give texture and interest all year round,' he says. 'They are mainly disease-resistant and many can grow in difficult situations in the garden,' too.

'Giving structure and movement to a garden they are a very popular choice and usually easy to care for, making them a trend right now for gardeners,' he adds. 'And, as luck would have it, many thrive in containers, too!'

1. Stipa tenuissima ‘Pony Tails’

One of the best and most recognisable ornamental grasses for pots is the stipa tenuissima ‘Pony Tails’ from Crocus.

Ideal for a sunny gravel garden, large container or new perennial border, Morris says 'this is a semi-evergreen grass as the old foliage is left over winter to protect the crown, giving interest all year round'.

'Simply tidy it up in early spring as new foliage emerges and make sure it is planted in a container in full sun,' he adds.

2. Pennisetum alopecuriodes ‘Hameln’

Another of the best ornamental grasses for pots, fountain grass looks fairly incongruous until it blooms, so it's best planted alongside some more striking blooms.

That being said, Morris promises that 'this fountain grass is a popular choice at our nursery as it grows into a neat low shape with deep green foliage and soft pinkish flower heads during summer'.

'In autumn the foliage turns to yellow and then brown for winter. A lovely container plant needing full sun,' he adds.

3. Ophiopogon planiscapus ‘Black Dragon’

The best ornamental grasses for pots tend to have a little extra something, and the dramatic ophiopogon planiscapus ‘Black Dragon’ from Crocus certainly has that (and then some!).

'This is known as black lily turf which will grow in sun or part shade but doesn’t like to dry out,' says Morris. 'So, as long as you can keep your container well watered (don't make any of these watering mistakes), this evergreen grass needs very little maintenance other than the removal of dead leaves in the later winter months.'

4. Panicum virgatum ‘Squaw’

Known as switchgrass, this stunning ornamental grass 'forms neat clumps of upright green foliage changing to bright red by autumn,' says Morris.

'The tiny purple green spikelets look like they float above the foliage and look really super,' he adds, 'and it will grow well in a large container in a sunny spot.'

We love the Panicum virgatum 'Buffalo Green' from Sarah Raven for a more delicate display.

5. Briza media

Last but not least, the briza media from Crocus is considered one of the very best ornamental grasses to grow in pots, too.

'Also known as quaking grass, this is another popular choice at our nursery as it erupts with nodding flowers stems from late spring with locket shaped flowers,' says Morris.

'These are purplish at first, fading to buff that move in the slightest breeze. And it grows well in a container in the sunshine. Perfect!'

FAQs

Do ornamental grasses grow well in pots?

So long as you choose a large container with plenty of drainage, you'll find that ornamental grasses grow well in pots. 'You can either plant one variety of grass for a striking effect, or use a smaller grass alongside bedding or flowering perennials,' promise experts at the Royal Horticultural Society.

If you only have a small windowsill you can still take advantage of ornamental grasses, but you will need to opt for small varieties like Carex comans 'Frosted Curls' from Crocus or similar that can be planted alongside other plants in windowboxes or containers.

What is the best grass to grow in pots UK?

Ideally, you want a low-growing variety when looking for the best grass to grow in pots. Try something like panicum virgatum ‘Squaw’, pennisetum alopecuriodes ‘Hameln’, or even the dramatic ophiopogon planiscapus ‘Black Dragon’ when determining the best ornamental grasses for your container garden.

Now that you know the best ornamental grasses for pots, you can fill up your patio or balcony garden every bit as easily you can your backyard with gently swaying plumes of grass. Happy planting!