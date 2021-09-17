8 cute autumn wreaths to buy in 2021 – for indoors and out

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Searching for an autumn wreath to hang on your front door? A simple way to mimic the change of seasons into your home decor, an autumn wreath also ought to add a sense of welcome to your home – and it’ll ensure your front door stands out from your neighbours. Emanating a cosy vibe too, autumn wreaths are usually adorned with all of our favourite autumnal things, from maple leaves to berries, pinecones and sometimes even mini pumpkins. Pro tip: choose an autumn wreath that’s wrapped with lights to illuminate your home (or indoor space), all whilst brightening up your space by adding colour.

Not just for outdoor use, though, autumn wreaths are quite often used as table centrepieces on dining tables. Alternatively, you could use them to hang above a fireplace, or on interior doors to inject colour and life into a hallway. In other words: an autumn wreath is versatile, and you can usually use them year after year if they are artificial. Because clearly, Autumn isn’t just about pumpkins and trick or treat.

Why an autumn wreath? We’ve seen this trend excel in previous years, all thanks to the likes of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch. If these two are making them and using autumn wreaths in their home decor, then why aren’t you? It certainly has inspired us.

See below for 8 lovely autumn wreaths you’ll want to hang on your door, use on your table with a candle inside or bestow atop your fireplace in 2021. And buy fast before they all start selling out.

10 cute Autumn wreaths to buy in 2021

1. 50cm Autumn Wreath – £41.99 at Lights4fun

First up on our list is this super cute wreath from Lights4fun. It measures a pretty sizeable 50cm so as to make a statement indoors or out, while it’s faux so that you can use it year after year. It’ll be sure to bring all of the autumn vibes to your home, plus it subtly boasts a gold effect as a nod to Christmas. Use it from now right up until you switch it out for your Christmas wreath. Better yet: wrap some lights around it to give it a double purpose. Did we mention that you’ll get free delivery? Hurry!

Buy now: 50cm Autumn Wreath, £41.99, Lights4fun

2. Mithrajewellery Autumn Fall Pumpkin Wreath – £20.99 at Etsy

Adorned with everything from mini pumpkins to pinecones and berries, this handmade autumn wreath is a true winner. It’s crowded but in a good way, and it will definitely catch eyes once hung on your door. Alternatively, style it over your fireplace to inject autumnal vibes indoors. At 40cm in diameter it’s perfectly sizeable – and also a bargain.

Buy now: Mithrajewellery Autumn Fall Pumpkin Wreath, £20.99, Etsy

3. LivingandHome Large Autumn Golden Sorghum Wreath Door Harvest Wreath Decoration – £25.99 at The Range

Want an autumn wreath but prefer something a bit more subdued? Opt for this one from the range. It’s slightly less busy – which we still love – plus it even comes with lights wrapped around it. It’s your choice to switch these on or keep them off, but either way, they’re there! Giving off natural vibes with a wooden frame, it’s decorated with sorghum, maple leaves, berries plus lots more. What about its size? It’s a generous 50cm round.

Buy now: Large Autumn Golden Sorghum Wreath Door Harvest Wreath Decoration, £25.99, The Range

4. 50cm Pumpkin & Pinecone Autumn Wreath – £49.99 at Lights4fun

One for those who aren’t major fans of your classic autumn colours, this plain yet understated wreath makes a nod to both seasons. It’s decorated mostly with faux eucalyptus, with the addition of pinecones white pumpkins to give it an autumnal edge. It’s made for indoor use, and we think it would look lovely as a table centrepiece – or with a candle in the middle. It’s undoubtedly an elegant addition to your home, autumn or not!

Buy now: 50cm Pumpkin & Pinecone Autumn Wreath, £49.99, Lights4fun

5. 55cm Wheat Autumn Wreath – £34.99 £29.99 at Lights4fun

We’re big fans of this nearly-naked autumn wreath, especially since it’s bang on-trend and wrapped with wheatgrass and foliage – all in autumnal shades. Plus, there’s the benefit that you can store it away and use it year after year. In fact, we even think it could work as an Easter wreath come springtime, too! Hang it on your door or use it as a table centrepiece – either way, it’ll work.

Buy now: 55cm Wheat Autumn Wreath, £34.99 £29.99, Lights4fun

6. 46cm Autumn Wreath – £39.99 at Lights4fun

Use this 46cm wreath to add some warmth to an otherwise neutral colour scheme – and to inject some colour. It’s decorated with lots of berries as well as artificial leaves, and you can even wrap it with LED lights to give it a warm glow. Talk about make an entrance…

Buy now: 46cm Autumn Wreath, £39.99, Lights4fun

7. Mithrajewellery Autumn Fall Maple Berry Wreath – £23.99 at Etsy

Berries are the highlight of this autumn wreath as it’s imbued with spouting berries plus lots of leaves, all of which are in your classic autumn colours from orange to deep red and yellow. It’s definitely one for making a statement while it even comes in a colossal 60cm version. Use it to add colour to your table, above your mantle or on a front or back door to welcome guests. The best part? It’s handmade by a small business. Win win!

Buy now: Mithrajewellery Autumn Fall Maple Berry Wreath, £23.99, Etsy

8. Dibor Luxury Autumn Succulent Wreath – £21.95 at Not on the High Street

Need an autumn wreath but want to be able to use it at Christmas, too? This one from small brand Dibor is just the one for you, then. It’s bursting with pinecones, succulents, white berries and even moss. Plus, it’s eco-friendly since it’s real, which makes it look even more impressive hung on your front door for your neighbours to see. Plus, it’s handcrafted and also dusted with glitter for a fancy effect.

Buy now: Luxury Autumn Succulent Wreath, £21.95, Not on the High Street

Will you be accessorising this autumn with a wreath? We hope we have inspired you to buy one from our list above…