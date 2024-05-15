A garden should be a place to unwind and relax, and the best way to boost the stress-relieving powers of your outdoor space is to include the best scented plants for a relaxing garden in your planting scheme.

Scent holds immense well-being benefits, this is why creating a fragrant garden is so much more beneficial than just making your garden smell nice. Well-being garden ideas and sensory garden ideas all included scent because it has been proven impact our mood and physiology, particularly when it comes to relieving stress.

According to an article by Stephen Warrenburg of Oxford University published in 2005, an aroma can significantly promote stress reduction and improve mood. For example in studies lavender has been proven to lower cortisol levels, the hormone that is released into your body when stressed.

Science aside, a scented plants can be relaxing for so many other reasons. They can conjure up nostalgic memories, or help you practice mindful gardening by focusing on one scent.

Best scented plants for a relaxing garden

'Designing a garden for relaxation means using low maintenance plants that all work hard in your garden space, not tempting you to jump up and do any jobs,' says Penelope Smith, the garden designer behind the Wilton London Botanical Fragrance Garden at this year RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

We've asked Penelope's advice along with garden designer and plant grower John Cullen, who has won over 30 RHS medals and specialises in growing culinary and medical herbs, for the scented plants that not only have a relaxing scent but are easy to maintain for your relaxing garden ideas.

1. Geranium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'My go-to stalwarts are hardy geraniums that provide excellent ground cover to smother weeds and repeat flower for summer-long colour. A favourite is the vigorous Geranium 'Azure Rush' that has beautiful and vibrant lavender-coloured flowers,' recommends Penelope Hill Smith.

There are also several studies that link the scent of geranium to stress reduction and relaxation. In one clinical trial it was found that inhaling geranium essential oil had a calming effect on women in labour. So it's fair to say this stress-busting scented plant is a must.

2. Lavander

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As mentioned earlier, lavender is a famously relaxing scent, but it is also easy to grow lavender in borders or in pots alongside your garden path ideas.

'Planting Lavandula angustifolia 'Munstead' or the taller Lavandula × intermedia 'Grosso' not only gives lots of scent and visual appeal, but attracts pollinators that are very relaxing to watch and listen to,' explains Penelope.

'Lavender can be used to lovely effect as a low-growing hedge along a pathway,' she adds. 'It will mix well with herbs on pathway edges like thyme or oregano and self-seeding Mexican fleabane Erigeron karvinskianus softens paving edges and brings the planting scheme together.'

3. Pelargonium

(Image credit: Pelargonium for Europe)

Pelagoriums are one of those scented flowers that looks as good as it smells. 'The wonderfully scented Pelargonium Attar of Roses in a plant pot on a sunny garden table is a gorgeous plant to see and smell. Rub a leaf between your fingers for an instant calming scent,' says Penelope.

Pelargoniums are best suited to south or west-facing garden in full or dappled sun. The Pelargonium Attar of Roses is best grown in well-draining soil, just make sure you keep on dop of deadheading any spent blooms.

4. Daphne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daphne is a must-have scented plant for a relaxing garden says John Cullen. 'It' a lovely evergreen shrub that flowers very early spring and will fill the garden with a heady sweet spice smell,' he says.

Penelope agrees that it is a great scented plant, largely because it is very low-maintance and easy to look after. 'Daphne bholua 'Jacqueline Postill' is an evergreen shrub that has pleasing glossy leaves but its real appeal is the divinely scented pinkish and white flowers that appear in late winter and last into spring,' she explains.

'It needs next to no maintenance and although slow growing, will reward over the years as it produces more and more fragrant blooms. Grow on a pathway to breath in the lovely scent on passing.'

5. Rosemary

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Herb garden ideas are perfect for a scented garden, but growing rosemary is John Cullen's top pick if you're looking for an easy and relaxing scented plant to grow.

'Rosemary is a great plant for beginners. They don’t like to be over-fussed with and once established are drought tolerant. Just make sure they are planted with lots of drainage, if using a container then 60% grit to 40% soil and don’t use multi-purpose use a low nutrient soil mix as with all herbs they like to grow slowly.'

Alongside lavender, it has been found to help reduce anxiety in studies. However, be careful to invest in a rosemary plant from a garden centre not just one from the supermarket if you can avoid it.

6. Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'You can’t beat the calming effect of the jasmine perfume, there are lots of different varieties available from evergreen to deciduous and flower colours in yellow, white, and pink,' says John Cullen.

Studies have found that the scent of jasmine can help your feel more positive and energetic. So if you're looking for your relaxing outdoor space to help lift your mood too then consider in investing in climbing jasmine plants to cover your fences or walls.

FAQs

What is the most calming plant?

Overall lavender is arguably the most calming plant. A lot of the studies looking into scent have focused on lavender and found it lower cortisol levels. One study using 60 patients in intensive care found that inhaling lavender essential oil increased quality of sleep and reduced the level of anxiety in patients.

However, the answer to this is in part subjective as it all depends on your scent preferences. For example, if you hate the smell of lavender, no matter how much scientific research there is it's unlikely you'll feel any benefits if you can't stand the scent.

So when picking what plants to add to your calming space, focus on scents you love. It's all about find the right ones that work for you.