Can you grow mint indoors? Yes, if you follow this expert advice
Good news, everyone – you don't need lots of outdoor space to grow your own mint
Whether you prefer yours in teas, cocktails, or garnished proudly atop a dessert, you've likely considered growing your own mint at some point. And, if you don't have the garden space, you've just as likely asked the world at large, Can you grow mint indoors?
Well, whether you prefer to grow mint from seeds or from cuttings, we've some good news for you: this easy-to-grow herb absolutely thrives in containers – so much so that many experts actually recommend you grow mint in pots rather than planting directly in the soil.
Does this mean, though, that this hardy herb will make itself just as much at home on a sunny windowsill as it would on a patio? Here's what the experts have to say on the matter...
If you're keen to add mint to your indoor herb garden, it's worth noting that most varieties are speedy growers.
'Mints are vigorous, spreading plants, so are best grown in large pots or in bottomless buckets sunk into the ground, to keep their roots contained,' advise the experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
That being said, this tasty plant is also one that adapts well to indoor environments – so long as it's provided with the right conditions.
'Mint needs plenty of light, ideally six to eight hours of indirect sunlight per day, so anyone hoping to grow theirs indoors needs to make use of a south-facing window,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.
A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.
Christopher goes on to explain that, while you can grow mint indoors (so long as the thermostat sits pretty at 15°C and 21°C), there are a few things you will need to do to keep it happy and healthy.
'Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged, taking care to water the plant when the top inch of soil feels dry,' he says.
'Be sure, too, to choose a pot with plenty of drainage holes to avoid water accumulation. And remember that mint spreads quickly, so a wide, shallow pot like this zinc wall planter from Crocus can help manage its growth.'
It's also prudent to use a high-quality potting mix and apply a balanced liquid fertiliser every 4-6 weeks during the growing season (spring and summer). And, perhaps most importantly of all, take care to regularly trim the mint to encourage bushy growth and prevent it from becoming leggy.
'You can use the trimmings in your tea,' says Christopher. 'Or, depending on your mood, a glass of Pimm's!'
By following these guidelines, you can grow mint indoors and enjoy fresh herbs all year long – no small thing, when you consider the determinedly wet and wild weather of late. Good luck!
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
