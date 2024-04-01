Are sweet potatoes hard to grow in the UK? Gardening experts reveal whether it’s worth your while

Sweet potato is sometimes considered the more sophisticated sister of the humble spud. But sadly, being native to solely tropical parts of the world, it is also a lot more high maintenance when it comes to them being grown at home. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, in case you’re wondering whether you can grow sweet potatoes in the UK.

If you’re wanting to start growing your own vegetables, then sweet potatoes may not the best starting point. ‘Beginner gardeners may prefer to start with easier crops such as salad leaves, radishes, potatoes and tomatoes,’ suggests Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

But if you’re a more experienced gardener with the right tools and conditions (which we’ll get into shortly!) then you could indeed successfully grow sweet potatoes, according to gardening pros. So let's discover those tools and conditions, shall we?

Are sweet potatoes hard to grow in the UK?

Growing sweet potatoes is very different from how you grow regular potatoes. This is largely because, as a tropical plant, sweet potatoes require constant warmth.

‘It's quite difficult here in the UK to grow sweet potatoes, just because they require warmth to grow and that's sadly something we lack,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench.

They also need regular tending to as they develop which is another reason why it’s not the easiest vegetable to grow if you’re a beginner.

What you’ll need to grow sweet potatoes

If you still want to give growing sweet potatoes a go, then there are a few things you’ll need to know and need to invest in.

1. Choose an appropriate location

As we've explained, sweet potatoes love their warmth. So their best chance of survival in the unpredictable and ever-changing British weather is being grown indoors.

‘They do prefer warm temperatures, so a greenhouse or conservatory is the best place to grow them,’ Fiona says.

2. Buy a sweet potato plant

Unlike traditional potatoes, sweet potatoes are grown from plants, either slips or plug plants, rather than seeds.

‘It’s best to grow sweet potatoes from slips,' advises Fiona. 'These are small shoots that will need placing in water and then planting up, to help them develop roots. You can also buy larger plug plants that already have an established root system.'

3. Provide support

Another major difference between regular potatoes and sweet potatoes is that the latter is a climbing plant. Therefore you’ll need to provide the climber with sufficient support.

‘Unlike regular potatoes, they’re a climbing plant, so they’ll also need an obelisk or some canes to grow up,’ Fiona says.

4. Get a big enough pot

Even though sweet potatoes can be grown in the ground or in containers, you'll likely have to grow them in a pot because growing them outdoors in the ground will probably prove too cold for the warmth-loving root vegetables.

‘If growing in a container, get a pot that is about 30 centimetres wide,' Steve recommends. 'Fill it with all-purpose compost, then plant one of the young plants in the middle. Water the plant well and put it in a greenhouse. Remember, keep the plant warm.'

FAQs

How long do sweet potatoes take to grow?

Compared to how long it takes to grow potatoes, sweet potatoes take a while to grow. While it takes 12 to 16 weeks for regular potatoes, sweet potatoes take a few months to grow.

‘The best time to plant sweet potatoes is from late spring to early summer,' says garden experts Steve. 'Sweet potatoes are ready to be harvested when the leaves have turned yellow and fallen off. This will usually be in autumn.'

Do sweet potatoes like to climb?

Yes, sweet potatoes are climbing plants and therefore it’s important to provide them with support in the form of canes or an obelisk.

The bottom line is that it’s not easy to grow sweet potatoes in the UK due to the climate. But if you’re up for a challenge and have greenhouse space, then come this autumn, you could have your very own sweet potatoes to cook with.