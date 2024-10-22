Experts recommend adding chilli powder to your bird feeder this winter - here's why it's an easy pest deterrent hack

Adding chilli powder to your birdfeeder is a sure way to deter common pests like foxes and squirrels from eating your bird food this year.

Birds are an important part of any garden - they are relaxing to listen to,are excellent natural predators for garden pests , help pollinate flowers and even weed your garden. In short, encouraging birds into your garden is one of the best ways to help it flourish.

So learning how to protect your bird feeder from rats and squirrels - and other pests - is vital if you want to keep attracting birds to your garden this winter.

With food in lesser supply over the colder months, keep welcoming birds back to your garden by adding chilli powder to their food - here’s why it works.

Why add chilli powder to a bird feeder?

‘Chilli powder contains capsaicin, the compound that gives chilli peppers their heat. Many animals, including squirrels and foxes, have sensitive taste receptors and find the spiciness unpleasant,’ says Michelle Rosser, co-founder and Managing Director of Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm .

‘When they ingest or come into contact with chilli powder, it can deter them from approaching particular areas such as bird feeders.’

Meanwhile, birds are unable to taste the spicy capsaicin and therefore are not affected by the chilli powder, able to tuck in to feed completely unaffected.

‘Chilli powder is generally safe for birds in small amounts. Birds have a different set of taste receptors and do not perceive the heat of capsaicin in the same way mammals do. Therefore, they can eat seeds treated with chilli powder without discomfort. However, it’s still important to use it sparingly to avoid any potential irritation,’ says Michelle.

How to use chilli powder

Mix a small amount of chilli powder into the seed mix in your bird feeder to deter squirrels and other pests from it. Sprinkling chilli is not only constricted to your bird feeder either - it’s also great at deterring other garden pests.

‘Chilli powder can also be used in the garden to protect germinating seeds and plants from problematic pests like slugs and snails. Chilli contains capsaicin, natural repellent which will keep seed-eating molluscs at bay,’ says Dr Emily Lambert, conservation scientist and co-founder of wildflower company Seedball .

‘Simply distribute a small amount over the garden or at the base of the plant you’re wanting to protect. No need for harsh chemicals or pesticides, the solution to a pest-free patch is in your kitchen cupboard,’

Why is deterring pests from bird feeders important?

‘When pests like squirrels and foxes eat bird food, they can quickly deplete resources meant for birds, potentially leading to malnourishment or competition for food,’ says Michelle.

‘Squirrels can also cause damage to feeders, and foxes may pose a direct threat to nesting birds or their young. This can disrupt local bird populations and the balance of your garden ecosystem.

‘While chilli powder can be effective, it may not be the best method for every situation. Its effectiveness can vary based on the species of animals, their hunger level and environmental factors (like rain washing it away).

‘Other deterrents, such as physical barriers (like squirrel-proof feeders) or other natural repellents, may also be considered depending on your specific situation.’

The chilli powder method is a great way to deter garden pests and allow your green spaces to bloom along with our feathered friends.

Sadly, bird populations have been in decline according to the RSPB in recent years, which makes it all the more important we do what we can to help them thrive.