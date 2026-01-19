7 early flowering plants that will brighten up a bleak January garden with mood-boosting colour

It may be New Year's, but outside, everything is still looking decidedly grey and brown. With months until spring, this is the perfect time of year to invest in some early-flowering plants that will give your garden an extra jolt of colour and joy while we wait for the days to get warmer.

Alongside your usual January garden jobs to tackle, planting some vibrant early-flowering plants is one of the best jobs you can do, especially in a front garden where you'll see them every day.

'The most important garden in January is our front garden,' says Nick Turrell, horticultural advisor at the RHS. 'We might not sit in them, but we ‘use’ them every day, no matter how bad the weather.

By adding a few different early flowering varieties to your containers and beds this month, you'll transform your garden from dull and grey to vibrant in no time.

Chris Bonnett, horticulturist and owner of Gardening Express adds that: 'Hardy plants that can withstand cooler temperatures will create a lovely, welcoming feel in gardens throughout the winter. They are also great for wildlife, producing much-needed nutrients throughout the winter like nectar and berries.'

So it's a win for our eyes and the local wildlife. Here are the 7 early-flowering plants the experts and I, as a professional florist and gardener, recommend planting up this January.

1. Winter flowering honeysuckle

(Image credit: Getty Images/ErikAgar)

Winter-flowering honeysuckle is a really lovely option as it gives you scent in the middle of these gloomy months. During December to March, it will produce creamy, delicate flowers that will light up your garden perfectly.

'Winter flowers and fragrance are like a hit of summer in the middle of winter. Winter flowering honeysuckle, like the Lonicera fragrantissima variety, £22.99 for a 2 litre pot at the RHS, will put a smile on your face – and taking the bins out becomes an absolute joy,' says Nick from the RHS.

They love a wooden or metal structure to climb up, which needs to be strong enough to support them as they mature. Amazon's pack of 2 trellises for vines and climbing are made from metal, use them side by side for extra width, £59.99.

2. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

One of my particular favourites, cyclamen, is such a lovely bright plant to consider as the colours are punchy.

'Cyclamen is another winter-flowering plant with charming, delicate petals that come in a variety of pinks, reds and whites,' explains Charlotte McGrattan, head nursery stock buyer at Hillier Garden Centres. 'These graceful blooms add a cheerful pop of colour and are ideal for brightening up gardens, providing beauty that lasts throughout the season.'

The coum variety thrives well outdoors (cyclamen can be grown indoors too) and loves a sheltered spot. They are tuberous perennials that will return yearly at several times of year, giving you guaranteed vibrancy. 'These plucky little troopers aren’t afraid of the dark, so plant carpets of them in shady places, along with hellebores, snowdrops and crocuses. And before you know it, the 83 days of January will have raced by,' says Nick.

I like to buy mine from the Carbeth Plant Store on Amazon, they do a cyclamen 6 plant mix in 9cm pots for £14.99. They are great value and always good quality.

3. Hellebores

(Image credit: Getty Images / Cavan Images)

An absolute favourite at this time of year, this pretty little plant can be used as a cut flower too. The colours are delicate and will certainly add a lift this month.

Chris says, 'Hellebores are an excellent choice. Often nicknamed ‘Christmas rose’, they create lovely flowers in shades of white, pink and deep purples which almost look black. They also have evergreen foliage, which helps to keep gardens looking lush and green all year round.'

The RHS plant store is a great place to buy from. If you're unsure of quantities, then start with a 9cm pot of the Christmas Rose variety, which comes in a bright white, £9.99. Adding new plants at this time of year also helps the wildlife. 'They are also great for wildlife, producing much-needed nutrients throughout the winter like nectar and berries, and hellebores work well as winter bedding plants along with pansies and cyclamen, adding a much-needed splash of colour to outdoor spaces,' adds Chris.

If you use some of your hellebores as cut flowers, then invest in these CYRUS secateurs in pink; they're comfy to hold and sharp enough for all flower types, £16.59, Amazon.

4. Snowdrops

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chun Yin Shek)

We tend to think of snowdrops as something we see out on walks, but you can successfully plant them in your garden too. Their pretty white heads are a sure sign of spring and definitely worth investing in. Did you know there were many snowdrop varieties to choose from too?

'Galanthus, also known as the Snowdrop, can add a touch of elegance to a winter garden with its white flowers and subtle fragrance,' agrees Charlotte. 'These hardy plants are among the first to bloom in late winter or early spring, often emerging from the snow. Their bell-shaped flowers, with pure white petals and delicate green accents, create a stunning contrast against the winter landscape, reminding us that spring is just around the corner.'

Amazon's Galanthus Woronowii spring-flowering bulbs are £6.49 for ten, which is a great deal. They look great planted under trees or in clusters around shrubs.

5. Pansies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something really delightful about pansies, they're a must-have for cheerful colour and they seem to bravely withstand frost and snow!

'Pansies are small but mighty, providing vibrant winter colour from late autumn through to early spring. With a range of colours, including purple, yellow and blue, they’re perfect for containers or garden beds,' says Charlotte. 'Plant them now, and these resilient flowers will continue blooming through winter, adding charm and colour throughout the season.'

If your garden is small, invest in some planters for your windowsills and pot them up with various varieties. Every morning, regardless of the weather, they will give joyful colour to your outdoor space.

I love this embellished Italian terracotta planter from Crocus, from £24.99. It's perfect for plants and herbs all year round and will suit contemporary and classic homes.

For pansies, the jumbo flowering pansies from Amazon are a good investment; you get 9 for £24.99 in various colours. Make sure you deadhead your pansies to encourage more blooms once they get going.

6. Erica carnea

(Image credit: Crocus)

Erica carnea or 'winter heather' will give you a great covering of colour during these bleaker months.

Charlotte explains, 'It's a low-growing evergreen shrub that produces dainty, urn-shaped flowers in shades of pink or white during winter. These hardy plants are ideal for filling garden borders, creating a carpet of colour beneath any taller plants.'

A good place to buy it from is Crocus, they have 9cm pots, £8.99, or buy 3 for £20.99 if you want to fill in more space.

Extremely hardy and able to cope with snowy days, you can combine with other cold-tolerant plants according to Charlotte, 'Erica carnea helps create a radiant, welcoming display that will brighten even the chilliest days.'

7. Viburnum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viburnum is a lovely, sweetly scented plant that's a joy to have in the colder months.

'Not only do they add colour, but they're also great for wildlife with their berries, which are a great source of nutrients for birds throughout the season,' says Chris. 'Flowers come in shades from white to pink, purple or blue.'

Chris recommends the winter varieties viburnum tinus, £13.99 from Amazon and viburnum bodnantense, £17.99 from Gardening Express. It has densely packed clusters of rose pink or blush white blooms.

Shop January gardening essentials

Thermal COOLJOB Winter Gloves, Thermal and Anti-Slip 3/4 Coated Gardening Gloves, Green £9.99 at Amazon With a 3/4 coating of warm fleece and 3/4 dipped in thick rubber these gloves will keep your hands warm while doing the gardening during the cold winter months. Extra thick Extra Thick Kneeling Pads for Gardening, Dual Service Anti-Slip Design, Green, Pack of 2 £9.99 at Amazon Protect your knees from the mud or hard ground this winter with this extra thick kneeling pad. Lightweight yet sturdy, it can be washed down if it gets mucky and is slim enough to store when not in use. Multi-purpose Pelle & Sol 60L Multi-Purpose Compost for Outdoor Plants and Soil for Plants Indoors, All Purpose Nutrient Rich £16.99 on Amazon Investing in a good compost will pay dividends later, this mix is blended with vermiculite and is packed full of essential nutrients which supports robust root development and long lasting plant health.

Brighten up your garden this month with our guide on how to add colour and texture to your space instantly. Not only will it help you mentally, but it's great for wildlife too.