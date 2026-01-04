I'm a florist and these are the 7 houseplants that help my wellbeing during the winter months

It's a known fact that house plants can help your wellbeing, but how good are they when we're living through winter with the dark nights, damp mornings and stuffy radiator-heated homes? I definitely feel like I get a little SAD at this time of year, and once Christmas is over and we enter January, it can feel rather depressing until the wonderful signs of spring appear.

'As the days grow shorter and it becomes chillier and darker, it’s completely natural to feel the effects of winter slump,' explains Angharad James, brand manager at Baby Bio. 'Houseplants can play a surprisingly powerful role in lifting our mood in the home.'

Neil Thomas, garden specialist and owner of FirePit.co.uk agrees, 'It's this time of year when houseplants make the biggest difference, as even the simple act of checking on them, watering them or spotting new growth gives you a little lift on days when you’re not outside as much.'

For the first winter ever, I've decided to follow the advice and invest in some houseplants – after all, according to NASA, there's a magic number for how many houseplants we need to improve air quality – so I've asked our experts which work best and why below.

1. Peace lilies

(Image credit: Alamy)

'Peace lilies are one I always recommend because they almost ‘reset’ a room,' says Neil. 'They’re great at lifting stale, dry air from the heating and bringing that soft, glossy greenery that instantly makes a space feel calmer.'

An eye-catching plant, they have white flower-like spathes that rise above the lush leaves. They are known for being one of the best plants for removing toxins like ammonia and carbon monoxide, so they will improve air quality during the winter months. Looking into where to place a peace lily will help this popular houseplant to thrive.

Amazon have a peace lily in a 9cm pot for £10.89, which is a great price if you want to start small.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Neil adds, 'They’re also very forgiving in low light, which is ideal for British winters. As long as the soil stays slightly moist and they’re not right next to a radiator, they’re happy.'

2. Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images / dianazh)

I often use trailing jasmine in floral arrangements, and I love the idea that I can have it in my home too. It's a winner because it has a lovely fragrant scent, and it's a pretty-looking plant.

'Indoor jasmine varieties bring delicate flowers, brighten winter evenings and help create a relaxing atmosphere,' says Angharad.

They are great too if you don't like to live in an overheated house, as they thrive in cooler temperatures and bright, indirect light. 'Keep their compost lightly moist and give them a quick spritz of Baby Bio® Houseplant Feed & Mist to hydrate and provide essential nutrients, supporting strong, healthy growth and vibrant foliage while you’re indoors,' Angharad advises.

I love this pink jasmine plant from Beards & Daisies, which allows you to choose from a white, pink, grey or navy pot, £34.

3. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclamen is a really joyful plant and one I actually have on my windowsill right now. They come in white and shades of pink, making them ideal for adding colour to your home – and they make good little gifts too.

Mine was a gift and has lasted over 20 years! It flowers a couple of times a year and needs very little water. They are a great plant for those of us who forget to water...

Buy this pink and white pair from Thompson & Morgan, £14.99 and either gift one or place it in different rooms.

'Put a pot of cyclamen by the front door in November and move it to a mantel or desk once the Christmas decorations come down,' advises Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres. 'The heart-shaped, marbled leaves and bright flowers instantly lift a grey afternoon.'

4. Weeping fig

(Image credit: Getty Images/Helin Loik Tomson)

According to Dr Tijana Blanusa, principal horticultural scientist at the RHS, research conducted by the RHS and the University of Reading said that houseplants with soft, rounded shapes – such as weeping fig and golden pothos (see below) – were considered best for wellbeing.

The exotic-looking weeping fig likes temperatures between 16 and 24 degrees, so if you like your home on the warmer side during winter, it will be happy. They also release moisture into the air, which can be beneficial if your home gets a little dry from heating. It's also wonderful at filtering the air, and it is particularly good at removing toxins found in household items like furniture, paint and cleaning products.

'To maximise the wellbeing benefits, choose healthy specimens and look after them well, as unhealthy-looking plants can make us feel uneasy and stressed,' adds Dr Tijana.

Treat yourself to B&Q's YouGarden weeping fig houseplant in a 21cm pot, 90-110cm tall, £32.99. Keep it out of draughts, and it will be easy to care for.

5. Golden pothos

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lisa Fazzani)

Golden Pothos is also known as Devil's Ivy. It's a great beginner plant, easy to care for, grows fast and loves most rooms. It has variegated green and yellow leaves and looks great in a hanging pot – or can be trained to climb a support.

The reason it's a fabulous wellbeing booster is that it purifies the air and is said to reduce your stress. It's considered a lucky plant in Feng Shui and is thought to bring good fortune and positive energy to a space.

Andy adds, 'It copes well with the lower light of a UK winter and needs very little fuss, so you can enjoy a lush, jungle backdrop in the coldest of climes.​'

I like the look of Amazon's Devil's Ivy indoor trailing plant that comes with a hanging basket, £19.99.

If you fall in love with this variety, you can learn how to propagate golden pothos for your home.

6. Fern

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'The Boston fern helps restore moisture to the air naturally, offering relief to those who suffer from dry skin or irritably dry noses or throats during the central-heating months,' advises Andy.

There's something wonderfully lush about ferns, and the Boston fern offers quite specific benefits – it's great for soothing dry skin and throats – perfect for the winter months. It also removes formaldehyde and other nasties from the air. The voluminous greenery helps to reduce stress and promote relaxation too; it certainly has a visual appeal that reminds us of being outside. It's also pet-friendly, which is a huge bonus.

Have a look at Crocus's Boston ferns, you can choose from different pots – from a simple white design to a hand-etched aluminium pot, prices start from £8.99.

Top tip from Andy, 'Mist it daily for a calming ritual that keeps both the plant lush and my workspace feeling fresher.'

7. Moth orchid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylish and cheerful, a moth orchid is a classic houseplant to invest in.

Andy agrees, 'A winter treat is a moth orchid on the windowsill. It loves steady central-heating temperatures and will often flower for months, bringing colour and elegant stems of bloom instead of bare branches outside.'

Orchids are easy to care for as long as they are happy where they're placed. They will be fine – filtered sunlight is a great spot. They also help with dry skin and chapped lips as they put moisture back into the air. Orchids have a calming presence, too, and the flowers are long-lasting, which creates a sense of achievement.

In the past, I've bought mine from Amazon, their Vienna moth orchid comes in a 9cm pot and will grow up to 40cm, £19.99.

8. Lavender

(Image credit: Future PLC/www.ti-mediacontent.com)

'Although people don’t always think of lavender as an indoor plant, a small pot can be a real mood-booster in winter,' suggests Neil. 'The scent is naturally calming, and it works beautifully in cooler rooms. We don’t get much light in December or January, but a bright-ish spot – even just close to a window – is normally enough to keep it happy. The key is to water sparingly, as lavender really hates sitting in wet compost.'

Keeping your lavender plant in the bedroom will be beneficial if you struggle to get off to sleep; it helps to reduce anxiety, too. During the winter months, when coughs and colds can appear, it's a good option as it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Once spring appears, you can place your lavender outside; it's one of the best plants for making your patio smell gorgeous. Buy one from Wilko, their St. Anouk dark purple variety is a good starter for £3.99.

Shop houseplant essentials

100% organic Empathy After Plant House Plant Pump and Feed £6.49 at RHS Shop This organic mix of seaweed extract and plant-derived amino acid bio stimulant provides a nutrient boost and helps soil microbes. All you need to do is pump directly onto the soil and water as usual. Precision pruning Flora Guard Micro-Tip Pruning Snips, 6.5cm, Soft Touch Handle, Orange £7.99 on Amazon These handy stainless steel snips give you super precision on each cut and can be used to keep your houseplants in check. They are water resistant and the zinc alloy handle has a good grip. Also available in blue, green and red. Yoya Yellow Scalloped Stripe Plant Pot, Large £25 at Oliver Bonas Add a decorative aspect to your plant this winter with this eye-catching scalloped shaped ceramic pot. The bold yellow stripe will look great in any room and particularly great with a large Boston fern.

Following the advice will ensure you have an extra helping hand with your wellbeing over the next few months. Caring for houseplants is so beneficial too, simply tending to their needs, however small and watching them grow will help us all.