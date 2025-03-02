Garden experts share a clever hack to remove moss from patio slabs using a can of cola — it's safe and effective
This easy and non-toxic method is great for clearing moss from your patio and garden furniture
A can of fizzy drink could be all you need to tackle the moss on your paving stones, walls and garden furniture, garden experts say.
Not only is it unsightly to look at, but moss can cause structural damage between your patio slabs, as well as create a slip hazard, which is why you’ll want to know how to get rid of moss.
Using a fizzy drink - in particular cola - is an easy way to banish moss from your garden furniture and patio as it breaks down the structure of the moss’ cells and prevents new spores from forming, making it a cheap and effective way of getting your garden into shape this spring.
How to use fizzy drinks to remove moss from patio slabs
In the same way you can use washing up liquid to remove moss from your garden, this method works by breaking down moss at a structural level. Heading into the spring, with humid weather on the way, this is the prime season for moss poking it’s head for through the cracks in your paving slabs.
‘For light moss growth in small areas, you can use fizzy drinks to remove the moss. To do so, spray the drink on the affected area and leave it to sit so it can work. After leaving for a few hours, wipe or sweep the area and rinse it clean with clean water,’ explains Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert at LBS Horticulture.
In terms of what fizzy drink to use - cola is your best bet. Cola is a fantastic cleaning product and you can even use Coca-Cola to clean your loo as it’s acidic nature makes it excellent for tackling limescale.
‘This dark, fizzy drink contains phosphoric acid, which attacks the cell structure of the moss and prevents new spores from growing in the same place. Besides that, it’s a non-toxic and inexpensive ingredient that can be found in nearly any household,’ says Tatyana Dimitrova, a spokesperson for Fantastic Gardeners.
‘You don’t need to dilute the cola, which makes this method ideal for removing moss from small areas, such as individual stones in your garden. However, it’s not suitable for larger areas or on acid-sensitive surfaces, such as marble or concrete.’
Where not to use fizzy drink in a garden
While cola is great to use on your patio slabs and garden furniture, you should avoid using it on your lawn.
‘Although this method is non-toxic, it should not be used near plants or on grassed areas. This is because the sugars, acids and other artificial ingredients in the drink can harm plants. Sugar can reduce a plant's ability to absorb or take in water, and it can encourage the growth of bacteria or fungi in the soil,’ explains Graham.
You should also ensure you rinse the cola off your slabs thoroughly afterwards, as if you leave a sticky residue, you could attract garden pests to your patio.
Alternatives
Fizzy drinks are not as strong as store-bought moss removers - so if you’re struggling with moss, it may be worth using something stronger. Here are some alternatives.
This moss remover is designed to tackle moss on your patio, paths, roofs, walls, tarmac and gravel.
This tackles moss, mould and algae and aboslutely no scrubbing is required.
While there are stronger moss removers on the market, these often contain chemicals, meaning the cola method is better if you’re looking for a non-toxic solution.
