The 5 flowers to plant in your garden now for a lucky 2025, according to Feng Shui experts

What’s better than a garden of beautiful blooms? A garden of beautiful lucky blooms. Garden experts have revealed these are the flowers you need to plant now if you want to bring luck to your garden in 2025.

If you’ve been wondering what to plant in March , then why not consider planting your flowers according to Feng Shui principles? According to the principles of this ancient practice, flowers are associated with the Wood element, representing renewal and vitality. Certain flowers are believed to attract positive energy and harmony.

Garden experts have revealed these are the best flowers to attract good luck to your outdoor space.

1. Peonies

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jasenka Arbanas)

Characterised by their huge fluffy petals, peonies add vibrant colour in any garden - but they’re also lucky, too.

‘Peonies, often associated with romance and wealth, are known to be lucky in spring,’ explains a spokesperson for Beards & Daisies. Within Chinese culture, peonies are associated with wealth and nobility and are often used in Chinese New Year celebrations.

Peonies bare-root peonies can be planted between October and March, or potted peonies can go in the ground in early spring - so, if you want to grow peonies , now is the time to do it.

2. Narcissus

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Focus)

While you typically plant narcissus daffodil bulbs in September, you can still plant them in March - it may just take a little longer to see blooms than if you planted the bulbs in the autumn. You could also buy a potted narcissus now, and enjoy the yellow blooms through spring.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘These familiar yellow flowers, with their trumpet-shaped blooms and sweet fragrances, are meant to reflect good fortune, prosperity, and wealth. The ability of narcissus to bloom with minimal care, often just water and sunlight, is said to represent immortality and resilience,’ says a spokesperson for British Garden Centres .

3. Chrysanthemums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrysanthemums are some of the most striking flowers you can find in a garden. They are linked to the concept of a long life - however, this means they’re also used as part of funeral flowers in Europe.

Beards & Dasies say chrysanthemums represent happiness, and combined with their relation to longevity you can interpret they symbolise a long, happy life.

When growing chrysanthemums , it’s important to know you should plant them after the last frost - making spring an ideal time. However, if you’re sowing chrysanthemum seeds under cover, you can get started from as early as February.

4. Orchids

(Image credit: Future PLC)

One of the most common flowers associated with luck are orchids. Not only are they one of the best houseplants - they’re one of Ideal Home’s Gardens Editor’s top houseplant picks - but they represent fertility and abundance too.

‘These exquisite flowers are great houseplants, with their delicate petals and graceful shapes making them a cherished symbol of good fortune and new beginnings,’ says a spokesperson for British Garden Centres.

Beards and Daisies recommend introducing orchids to your home if you’re looking to strengthen relationships. As a houseplant, orchids can be introduced to your home during any time of the year. Several species of orchids can be grown outdoors, according to the RHS - but bear in mind that these can be tricky as they rely on specific conditions.

5. Lotus flowers

(Image credit: Getty Images/ SOPA Images)

Lotus tubers should be planted in the spring before the leaves start to grow, and while you may associate them with growing in ponds, they can also be grown in containers and raised planters, too.

Lotus flowers represent purity and understanding, encouraging a flow of positive energy to your outdoor space. It also represents enlightenment and balance, making it a great lucky plant to grow.

If you can’t wait for these flowers to bloom, why not buy pre-cut versions and place in a bouquet around entry points of your home for an immediate boost of positive energy.

If you can’t wait for these flowers to bloom, why not buy pre-cut versions and place in a bouquet around entry points of your home for an immediate boost of positive energy.