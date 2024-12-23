I'm Ideal Home's gardens editor — these are the 5 houseplants I'll always have in my collection

It's a quieter month for gardeners, but if, like me, you're a fan of houseplants, you'll know there's plenty to keep you busy indoors during the colder months.

Besides learning how to care for houseplants over winter, it's a great time to expand your collection. My local garden centre was bursting with indoor plants at the weekend, from flowering Christmas houseplants to tropical favourites.

If you're looking for houseplant ideas, I've rounded up five of my most favourite indoor plants to give you a little inspiration.

1. Tradescantia

My favourite colour is purple, so it's a given that Tradescantia is one of my go-to houseplants. The leaves of varieties like 'Nanouk' are uniquely streaked in shades of green and purple which perfectly match my lilac bedroom colour scheme.

In fact, tradescantias are more commonly known as spiderwort, a name that brilliantly captures their moody, gothic style.

I've owned the popular Tradescantia albiflora 'Nanouk' for a while now. It's a trailing type, but you'll also see smaller tufts in pots at the garden centre.

Better still? If you care for a Tradescantia really well, delicate, three-petalled flowers will appear in the summer.

More recently, I picked up a Tradescantia fluminensis, or small-leaf spiderwort. It's a compact plant with a profusion of small, lilac leaves, and I absolutely love it.

2. Orchids

I've been a fan of orchids since I was a teenager. Taking a new plant home in bloom is one thing, but pruning an orchid back after flowering and watching new buds form is a whole other level of rewarding (if you have a Phalaenopsis orchid, that is).

I love the classic moth orchids, but I've always had a soft spot for Dendrobium varieties, too. The blooms are slightly different in shape from Phalaenopsis flowers – more butterfly-like than moth-like.

At the moment, my orchid is out of bloom, but a larger plant my friends gifted me in September is still flowering strong. The petals are dyed blue, which is a little controversial, but I'm excited to see it rebloom.

3. Calatheas

Prayer plants are firm favourites of mine. Known scientifically as Calathea plants, they're available in a range of sub-species and varieties. They just remind me of the jungle – they're tropical and bold.

At the moment, I have a Calathea makoyana in my bedroom. It has glossy oval leaves with a peacock-like pattern (it is called the peacock plant, after all!).

I'm also a fan of Calathea leopardina, affectionately known as the elegant calathea or leopard plant. The clue is in the name – the leaves sport a leopard-like print – but there's something even more special about this plant.

'The leopard plant may look tame during the day with its large, rounded leaves dotted like a leopard’s coat, but come nightfall, it takes on a life of its own,' says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'The leaves subtly shift and change orientation, like something prowling in the shadows.'

Learning how to care for a prayer plant is relatively easy – you'll just need to keep it in a bright spot away from direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves. Speaking of the leaves – another thing I love about prayer plants is the way their leaves emerge rolled up and gradually unfurl as they mature.

4. Peace lilies

Peace lilies are one of the best air-purifying indoor plants – they're said to remove toxins from the air, and the lush foliage looks great, too.

The white flower-like parts of the plant are actually spathes, or bracts, which give peace lilies their signature look.

'It's perfect for low-light spaces, and its ability to remove toxins from the air makes it both beautiful and functional,' says Jo. 'A low-maintenance plant, it also thrives in shady spots, making it ideal for homes and offices.'

5. Monstera

I couldn't round off a list of my favourite houseplants without mentioning monsteras.

Monsteras, or Swiss cheese plants, are one of the most popular houseplants out there, and arguably the most stylish. They make fantastic statement pieces in any room of the house. Plus, learning how to care for a monstera is easier than it sounds.

'Monstera plants thrive in well-draining, nutrient-rich soil that retains moisture without becoming waterlogged,' says Elise Harlock, houseplant expert at Prestige Flowers.

I currently have a tiny monstera plant in a tiny ceramic pot, but a lot of people go for the huge centrepiece sort.

My list of favourite houseplants could go on, but those are my top picks at the moment.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and expand that houseplant collection!