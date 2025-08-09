I’ve just discovered the ‘hidden side of Dunelm’ and it’s my new go-to for picking up discounted furniture and homeware

I don’t know anyone who isn’t a fan of Dunelm and their on-trend (yet affordable) homeware, but have you heard of ‘the hidden side of Dunelm’ where shopper can pick their favourite products for an even cheaper price.

You can always rely on Dunelm to stay up to date with the year’s best home decor trends , and now it’s even easier to snag a bargain if you click on Dunelm’s Return Outlet .

At Dunelm's Return Outlet, you can pick up returned or ex-display items for a discounted price, and these are the bargains on sale right now.

What's on sale right now?

What's on sale right now?

In a TikTok post, user @gabby_kingg asked users to share their best homeware stores, stating not to mention ‘the hidden side of Dunelm.’ This prompted users to question what this ‘hidden side’ was.

Now it sounds a little sinister, but the post was referring to the Returns Outlet, and lots of users were happy to learn this new information.

While you are not guaranteed to track down the exact item you want in the Returns Outlet, you can expect to find plenty of furniture, upholstery and lighting options. You don’t have to worry about items being up to standard either. Dunelm has an expert team that checks over each item to ensure they are in perfect condition.

As someone who’s just moved house, I’m eying up this stunning Luna Small Fluted Sideboard , which is £206.10 in the Returns Outlet compared to £229 new.

If you’re furnishing a home or simply looking to upgrade, you’ll already know homeware can quickly add up, which is why it’s always a good idea to save the pennies where you can.

What have you noticed in Dunelm’s Return Outlet?