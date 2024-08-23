How to clean porcelain patio tiles - a step-by-step guide to keep them looking good all year round

Porcelain is one of the best low-maintenance materials for a patio, but they still need you to know how to clean porcelain patio tiles to keep them looking their best.

The best way to clean a patio will vary depending on the material of your pavers. But thankfully, ‘keeping your porcelain patio tiles looking as good as new is easier than you might think,’ suggests Abbas Youssefi, founder at Porcelain Superstore .

Even though you might only need to clean your patio tiles once or twice a year, depending on how dirty they get, it’s really important to use the best patio cleaning products and cleaning techniques.

We’ve put together a step-by-step guide for you to follow, along with some of the experts’ top tips and tricks, to make the cleaning task as quick and easy as possible.

What you'll need

1. Remove any debris

First and foremost, you’ll want to remove any debris that has built up. This could be fallen leaves or loose dirt and Catherine Green at smol recommends ‘it’s best to wait for a day when the tiles are dry – ie. it hasn’t rained – as this will make cleaning away any debris much easier in the first instance.’

A brush or even a leaf blower should help you to clear everything away.

2. Prepare a cleaning solution and pre-rinse

Whether you choose to use a dedicated tile cleaner or simply opt to mix warm water with a mild pH neutral cleaner or a small amount of dish soap, ‘there’s no need to use anything too strong,’ Abbas admits.

Before you apply the solution, Steven Bell, Paving Shopper's managing director, recommends that you ‘use a garden hose to rinse the tiles,’ before you apply anything to them. ‘The goal here is to remove any lingering dust and dirt that wasn’t captured by sweeping. This step also helps to wet the surface, making the cleaning solution more effective. Think of pre-rinsing like moistening the soil before planting; it prepares the surface for deeper cleaning,’ he says.

(Image credit: Paving Shopper)

3. Apply the solution and scrub gently

‘Using a soft-bristled brush or mop apply the cleaning solution to the tiles,’ Catherine instructs. ‘Work methodically in small sections, scrubbing gently to avoid damaging the tile surface. And focus extra attention on grout lines and any visibly stained areas.’

4. Rinse well and dry off

Finally, you’ll want to remove any residue of cleaner to avoid any streaks or build-up. Give the entire patio area a good rinse with some warm, clean water and if the weather allows, you could let your tiles air dry but in most cases you can simply use a clean, lint-free towel or microfibre cloth to dry them. This step is optional ‘but it’s a nice touch to ensure a spotless finish,’ suggests Abbas.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

FAQs

What is the best thing to clean porcelain tiles with?

As you go to clean your porcelain patio tiles, it’s important to be as gentle as possible to avoid doing any damage to your beautiful outdoor flooring choice. Essentially, you want to avoid using abrasive materials on your porcelain tiles, as these could damage or scratch the surface of them.

So, avoid cleaning them ‘with a steel wool or a steel brush, as these could scratch the surface or leave particles in your patio grout, which could oxidise, causing discolouration,’ warns Steven Walley, outdoor flooring expert from London Stone .

What is the best natural cleaner for porcelain tile?

A few ingredients, which you may already have in your kitchen cupboard, could come in handy when cleaning your porcelain patio tiles. ‘White vinegar can be an effective and safe cleaner for porcelain patio tiles. It’s a great, natural way to help remove dirt, grime, and light stains without damaging the tile surface,’ Catherine reveals. You’ll want to mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle for this job, with you also being able to use the solution as a multipurpose cleaner in other areas of your home, both outside and inside.

However, some of the experts might dissuade you from using vinegar, when there are dedicated patio cleaning products available for purchase. According to Steven from Paving Shopper, ‘Vinegar is acidic, and prolonged use can etch the surface, leading to a dull appearance over time. In my professional opinion, it’s not worth the risk. What might seem like a quick fix could lead to long-term damage,’ he exclaims.

‘If you’re up against tougher stains you can also use a baking soda paste, which can be made by adding half a cup of baking soda to water until it reaches a porridge-like paste that makes it easy to apply and rub in,’ Catherine continues.

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

Can you pressure wash outdoor porcelain patio tiles?

While you can certainly use a pressure washer to clean your porcelain patio tiles, you will want to proceed with caution. ‘It’s important to choose the right type of pressure washer for your porcelain,’ Steven from London Stone admits. ‘Make sure it has an adjustable pressure setting and choose a jet wash with an adjustable nozzle or fan.’

Even though porcelain is a durable material, too much water pressure can damage grout lines or even chip the tiles, which is why the experts all agree that you should set the jet at a low to medium pressure and keep it around 50cm away from the tiles as you get to work. ‘The wand should be held at a 45-degree angle to the surface of the stone and it's important to work diagonally across the tiles, as this will help stop the water from gouging out the joints,’ he adds. And using a consistent sweeping motion across the tiles will enable you to clean them thoroughly without doing any accidental damage to their finish.

London Stone’s Steven also divulges that ‘you’ll get a better finish by washing over your patio stones several times rather than using a heavy blast of water just once.’ This is an optional step, so don’t feel that you need to go out and buy, or even hire, a pressure washer if your patio doesn’t need that deep a clean. But the best pressure washers can certainly come in handy for cleaning your patio and outdoor furniture more generally.