How to grow roses from cuttings – the best way to expand your rose garden for free

Who doesn’t love roses? Being England’s national flower and the UK’s (if not the world’s) most popular flower, it’s no surprise that many gardeners want to add or even expand their rose bushes to further embellish their gardens. And if you too are looking to add some more flowering roses to your outdoor space, then we recommend learning how to grow roses from cuttings to expand your rose garden for free.

How to take rose cuttings from your existing plant is fairly simple so even beginner gardeners can easily give this a go. And we’ll go through all the following steps of how to grow them into strong, healthy and thriving rose plants as recommended and explained by our gardening experts. Ready?

How to grow roses from cuttings

While there is an unusual way how to grow rose cuttings in potatoes (and many others, we’re sure), the traditional method of how to do it is pretty straightforward. As long as you have the right tools.

What you’ll need

Step-by-step guide

Similarly to how you propagate peonies from cuttings, you need to start by taking the actual cutting, which should be about 20 centimetres long. And for this, always use clean and sharp secateurs to avoid any damage or disease caused by dirty or blunt tools.

‘First, select healthy stems from the parent rose plant and cut them at a 45-degree angle just below a leaf node,’ says Petar Ivanov, Fantastic Gardeners' gardening expert.

Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench, continues with the next step, ‘Remove any leaves from the lower two-thirds of the stem to reduce water loss and encourage root formation. And make sure to keep one leaf at the top.’

Then, dip the end of the stem in a rooting hormone to encourage root growth before planting it in soil.

‘Plant the cutting in a well-draining potting mix or directly in garden soil. Feel free to add natural compost here, and water to make sure that the soil is kept consistently moist but never waterlogged,’ Steve advises. ‘Make sure the cuttings are in a shaded spot until the cuttings have properly rooted.’

This process can take up to two months so be patient.

‘Within a few weeks to a couple of months, the cuttings should develop roots and once it’s rooted, you can transplant the cuttings into individual pots or directly into your garden, and continue to care for them as you would for established rose plants,’ Petar concludes.

FAQs

What time of year do you take rose cuttings?

While the best time to take rose cuttings from most of the flower varieties falls on ‘late spring or early summer when the rose plant is actively growing and new growth is still soft and flexible,’ according to Petar, the absolute best time to take your rose cuttings will heavily depend on what kind of rose you have.

‘You need to make sure you always take cuttings from the current season's growth, but what time of year you take the cuttings all depends on the type of rose,’ Steve says. ‘For example, softwood rose cuttings should be taken off the new growth around summer time, while semi-hardwood cuttings need to be taken in early autumn, and hardwood cuttings need to be taken in winter.’

Is it better to root rose cuttings in water or soil?

As mentioned above, rose cuttings should be planted and rooted in soil, rather than water.

‘I recommend rooting them in soil instead of water. This is because soil provides a more stable and supportive environment for the cutting, compared to water. Water could cause several issues, including rotting and slow-growth of roots, so it's better to opt for a well-draining soil that has the right nutrients and support for healthy root formation,’ Steve explains.

And soon, your garden will be full of new rose plants like out of a fairytale.