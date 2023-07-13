How to grow spider plant babies - Three foolproof ways to propagate like a pro

Always wanted to grow spider plant babies, but not sure where to even begin? We don’t blame you.

When it comes to unique and exciting houseplants, spider plants - or Chlorophytum comosum - are at the top of our list. Not only are they one of the best plants for the bedroom (hello, peaceful night’s sleep), but they’re also incredibly beautiful and extremely difficult to kill. This makes them perfect for first-time houseplant owners or those looking to get into the propagation game.

But if you’ve never grown spider plant babies before, don’t panic. These plants basically do the hard work for you as they naturally grow their own little plantlets. And to make matters even easier, there are three foolproof ways to grow your own spider plant babies at home.

Take a read, and see which method tickles your fancy the most. Pretty soon your home will be overflowing with spider plant - you might even have a couple left over to gift friends.

(Image credit: Getty)

How to grow spider plant babies from plantlets

Spider plants naturally grow their own plantlets - often called spiderettes, babies or pups. These grow directly from the mother plant, with a node where the roots would normally be.

Gardening expert Harry Bodell at PriceYourJob.co.uk says, 'Fill a small pot with moist potting compost and place it next to the mother plant. Take the spider plant and push the node just beneath the surface of the compost. Leave it attached by the runner to the mother plant until roots have started to form.'

During this process, you’ll need to keep the soil moist but not too wet. Then, when the roots are fully formed, you can finally snip the plantlet from the mother plant.

(Image credit: Getty)

How to grow spider plant babies in water

Another way to grow spider plant babies is to grow them in water. To do this, simply place a plantlet into a tall skinny vase and wait for the roots to grow before potting the rooted plant into the soil. However, you have to be careful with this method.

Too much water, or the wrong kind of water, could see your plantlet rot. Home water treatment expert Gene Fitzgerald at BOS has revealed the dangers of growing spider plant babies in hard water, as it contains extra minerals 'which can build up in the soil and affect the roots and water absorption. The minerals can also leave deposits on the plant leaves, which can lead to browning and prevent the photosynthesis process.'

If you live in a hard water area, opt to propagate your spider plants with filtered or rainwater instead.

(Image credit: Getty)

How to grow spider plant babies by division

Sometimes, a spider plant may not have viable plantlets to propagate when you need them, but you can still propagate your spider plant using division.

To do this, remove the mother plant from its pot before carefully untangling the roots and dividing the plant. You can do this by pulling apart the plant from the roots or cutting it with sterilised shears or scissors. When you have this second plant, re-pot it into another container with fresh soil. Then, take care of it as you would any other new plant by watering it regularly to keep the soil moist but not wet.

However, propagating a spider plant by division isn’t advisable if you have a young or fragile mother plant. Always make sure the roots are strong to avoid killing the mother plant in the process.

(Image credit: Getty)

Can you put spider plant babies straight into soil? Yes! Putting spider plant babies straight into the soil is one of the easiest and quickest methods of propagating the spider plant. You can either keep the plantlet attached to the mother plant or separate it - as long as the plantlet already has its own roots.