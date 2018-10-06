houseplants easy to care for

Over 60% of Brits kill their houseplants – admitting they have no idea how to look after them. If you’re a proud plant parent, look away now…

In the dark about how to keep houseplants alive? Pick your plants carefully, and they’ll bloom… however badly you treat them.

New research reveals that over 60% of people who buy houseplants each year accidentally kill them – and have no idea how to care for them. The survey, conducted by Harveys Furniture, shows over a third (36%) of plant parents kill them within three months of buying them, and only 2.3% have kept one alive for more than a year.

With the houseplant trend peaking, and the industry currently worth over £1.5 billion, it seems Brits are addicted – as over 50% rush out to get another as soon as one dies.

If you find yourself looking longingly at green-fingered friends who can make even the weediest of cuttings bloom, or watched, mystified as plants in your care wilt on the windowsill within days, we’re here to help.

It’s a little-known secret that some plants out there are actually near impossible to kill; they’ll make those with even the worst gardening skills look like they work at Kew. And we’re not talking your usual spider plant solution. If this sounds good, keep reading…

1. Aloe (Aloe vera)

A seriously cool and trendy plant with spiky grey spotted foliage. Apart from its healing properties this plant will stand some serious under treatment, so it’s perfect for those who don’t have a lot of time.

Soak heavily once a week and then allow to dry out in the main growing season, even less during the winter months.

2. Mother-in-laws tongue (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Tough as old boots, these plants will stand their ground even if you pay them no attention (just like your mother-in-law, hence the name?). In fact, they thrive in what might be considered hostile conditions – darker, drier environments. The biggest danger with these plants is overwatering, so it’s a good thing if you forget the watering can on occasion!

Water sparingly and don’t place in bright sunny situations with dry air conditions and this plant will love you forever.

3. The cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior)

A sure bet if you want a plant to thrive on lack of being maintained; the Victorians loved this plant for just that reason.

They can handle high light and low light areas and will withstand almost a total dry out, needing very little water to survive.

4. Weeping fig (Ficus benjamina)

This indoor tree has shiny leaves and adds cheer to any indoor space. Its stems can be braided to give a topiary for a stunning effect.

They like full sun, or at least bright, filtered light. There are about 800 varieties that prefer several days of dry soil in between thorough watering. So, what could be easier? Just remember to water on a Sunday.

5. Dumb cane (Dieffenbachia amoena)

The leaves of this pretty indoor plant can grow up to a foot long and provide a tropical-looking accent to home decor. The whole plant can grow 6 feet high – making a real statement in the home.

They thrive in normal room temperatures but not colder than the mid-60s. Keep the soil evenly moist and provide medium or low lighting conditions for the best result.

6. Jade plant (Crassula ovata)

Plump, rubbery leaves that store moisture are the reason this succulent is so hardy. The South African native, which needs very little water and is fond of indirect light, grows to look like a little tree. Don’t panic if the leaf edges turn a little red – the plant’s not dead, it’s just ‘sunburnt’!

Will you be investing in these easy to care for houseplants?