Garden mirrors are a great addition for any garden, with the power to transform the space. They’re especially useful in small courtyard gardens, on roof terraces and balconies to add an extra dimension.

A well-placed mirror can be transformative, adding a new dimension to gardens by increasing a sense of space and reflecting light into more shady spots.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

As the trend for taking interior style outdoors continues to grow, garden mirrors are becoming more and more popular. Along withoutdoor rugs and cushions, mirrors are one of the easiest ways to add character to an outdoor living area.

Looking for more garden ideas? Read: Brilliant budget garden ideas that will boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!

It’s important to think about where you place your mirror and what you want to achieve.

Garden mirrors – the dos and don’t

Do consider what will be reflecting – don’t place your mirror opposite a wall with drain pipes or air ducts.

Do try to reflect the leafy interest in your garden

Do use full length mirrors to create the illusion of a garden beyond

Do consider using a hardy framed indoor mirror outdoors – often especially designed garden mirrors are made of plastic or polished metal and won’t achieve the right look (you don’t want your garden to look like a child’s soft play area!)

Don’t place mirrors too high up or anywhere they are likely to impact bird flight

Don’t use mirrors in hot countries ,where they are likely to become a fire hazard

Why hang a mirror in your garden?

A garden mirror will reflect sunlight and if positioned cleverly, can make your garden feel bigger. Traditional outdoor mirrors can be heavy and must be secured to the wall with the correct fixings. Modern acrylic mirrors are lighter and come in a variety of styles.

An illusion mirror can create dramatic effects such as appearing to be a garden gate in a wall or hedge or a window. Whichever you choose to suit your tastes, an outdoor mirror is a transformative accessories.

Best of all this simple garden transformation needn’t be at great expense. You might have an existing mirror indoors that you can upcycle and give a new home outdoors. If doing this make sure you use the right paint or sealant to ensure your garden mirror looks the part and is weatherproof.

It’s easy to see why garden mirrors are gaining popularity. Here are a few more garden mirror ideas to get your creative juices flowing…

Create the illusion of extra space

Have you ever thought a small room was twice the size? Only to realise upon closer inspection that it is in fact an illusion, created by a well-placed mirror. When you can’t see the edges or a defined shape of a mirror it blends in seamlessly to a space.

In a garden space this works brilliantly to give depth to a flower bed and soften corners. It also helps to reflect light, ideal in a small shady corner of the garden.

Use small round mirrors to achieve a window-like effect

Use mirrors to charmingly create a window-like portal into another world. Proving mirrors don’t have to be large to work wonders, this petite distressed mirror adds interest to an otherwise plain brick wall.

Buy now: Maroq Outdoor Mirror, £40, Cox & Cox

Make a small garden space special

A mirror placed against a wall at a low level can beautifully accentuate flowers perfectly. When you’d put the hard work in to get the plants looking their best, you’ll want to show them off to their full potential. A mirror can cleverly cover all angles, giving you more of an overall effect.

this is a clever way to make your planting efforts go a little further too. Perhaps you don’t have enough budget to go for extra plants? A strategically placed mirror can double the amount of plants – without having to double the garden budget.

Choose complimentary colours to blend in

Here, a charming French-style mirror with shutters adds a certain charm to an outdoor patio area. The green shade is the perfect colour for the mirror to blend in to the surrounded foliage.

Buy now: Verdi Outdoor Arch Mirror, £79, Cuckooland

Looking for garden ideas for small rooms? Read: Small garden ideas to make the most of a tiny space

Extend your interiors style to an outdoor space

Replicate a living room by including traditional-style furniture in the garden. Add some wow factor to your garden walls with an outsized mirror. This generous garden mirror creates a very convincing illusion to a garden beyond.

Video Of The Week

If you have flora and fauna that is worth showing off, then double-up the effect with an oversized mirror.

To take this outdoor interiors trend one step further you could hang an arched overmantel mirror halfway up the wall to recreate the illusion of mantelpiece.

Want more garden ideas? Check out our dedicated garden channel for more inspiration

Will you be adding garden mirrors to your outdoor space this summer? We think it’s a winner!