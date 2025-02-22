Rats in the compost bin? Here's what to do about it, according to pest experts

Wondering how to keep rats out of a compost bin? You wouldn't be the first...

If you’ve been trying to stop rats in the garden but you have a compost bin, it can be tricky to keep on top of the visitors. If you've noticed holes or gnaw marks in your compost bin, or even spotted them flying in and out of your heap, it's probably time to take action.

We've asked pest experts how to keep rats out of a compost bin to help you out — but first, we're taking a look at why they're a problem in the first place.

Why are there rats in my compost bin?

Learn how to make compost and you’ll have a healthy supply of rich plant food for pots, beds and borders. In fact, it’s among the best sources of organic matter you can add to your garden.

But as much as we’re a fan of compost, rats are, too — especially when there’s a fresh heap of food scraps for them to snack on.

They aren’t just in it for the meal, either — compost bins provide warmth and shelter, meaning they're the perfect hideout for rats.

‘The heat generated by the composting process makes bins an appealing spot, especially during the colder months,’ says John Stewart, technical expert at Pest-Stop. ‘Dark, secluded areas further increase their attractiveness.'

So, how can we keep rats out of a compost bin?

How to keep rats out of a compost bin

Rats are one of the most common garden pests to watch out for in winter, but they’re active all year round. Luckily, there are a few ways you can prevent them from setting up camp in your compost bin.

What you'll need

1. Keep it sealed

First things first, you’ll need to make sure the lid of your compost bin is tightly sealed.

If you have a wooden pallet-style compost bin, this will be a little trickier to work around — but if you have a self-contained version, or you’re thinking about investing in a new one, it's easier to find a suitable lid.

‘To prevent rats from accessing your compost, we advise investing in a sealed compost bin with a tight-fitting lid,’ says Daniel Steward, managing director at Shield Pest Control.

2. Place it on a solid base

Unfortunately, a tightly sealed lid isn’t a completely failsafe way of keeping rats out of a compost bin. If they’re on a lawn or another soft surface, they’ll often find a way to burrow beneath the bin for access, spoiling your lawn ideas and landing your garden with a rat problem.

‘Place the bin on a solid base, such as concrete or paving slabs, to prevent rats from burrowing underneath,’ advises John from Pest-Stop.

3. Line it with mesh

If your rats are feeling extra determined, they’ll sometimes decide to chew through your compost bin in pursuit of the scraps inside — especially if your bin is made of wood or plastic.

‘A DIY trick that’s worked for many of our clients is lining the bottom of the compost bin with hardware cloth or fine wire mesh,’ says Jenny He, home improvement and landscaping expert, and the co-founder & CEO of Ergeon. ‘This keeps rats from burrowing underneath while still allowing worms and microorganisms to do their job.’

4. Manage your food waste

Besides taking practical measures to block entry points to your compost bin, you’ll need to manage what goes into it. Strategy is key if you want to mask any rat-friendly smells.

‘Bury food scraps deep within the compost to contain odours,’ advises John. ‘Regularly turn the compost to speed up decomposition and reduce smells.’

There are also some food scraps you should never put in a compost bin.

‘Avoid adding meat or fish to your compost bin, as well as baked goods such as cake, bread and biscuits, as this will attract rats, ‘ explains Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World.

‘Similarly, don't add cooked food to your compost bin as it can go mouldy instead of breaking down into a friable mixture.'

5. Check the rest of the garden

It’s also a good idea to give the rest of your garden a checkover for any signs of a rat problem. If they’re nesting under a shed or decking, they’re more likely to be an issue for your compost bin, and vice versa.

‘Check for gaps under sheds, decking, or greenhouses where rats might nest, and seal any openings to deny them shelter,’ says John.

Experts advise keeping your compost bin away from garden structures, too. ‘Positioning your compost bin away from your house or garden sheds can further reduce the likelihood of rats seeking shelter in these areas,’ Daniel explains.

FAQs

Is it OK to have rats in a compost bin?

Besides being an unwelcome sight in the garden, rats carry a few health and safety risks.

‘Rats pose serious risks to health, property and safety,’ warns Daniel from Shield Pest Control. ‘They carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans through surface contamination which can include your compost bin.’

If you're trying to figure out how to get rid of rats inside the home the principals are roughly the same and involve cutting off entry points and taking care of your food waste. Have you had any trouble with rats in your garden?