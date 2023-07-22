Don’t bother buying a brand new plant - this is how to propagate eucalyptus at home

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We don’t blame you for wanting to learn how to propagate eucalyptus. After all, it’s not often you come across a plant that can thrive both indoors and outdoors. But it seems that the eucalyptus plant can do it all - and it’s pretty impressive.

Eucalyptus can offer a show-stopping presence in your living room while still standing tall on your patio, and it’s this multi-tasking nature that makes this native Australian plant so popular around the world. But the big question is: How do you actually propagate eucalyptus?

(Image credit: Future)

How to propagate eucalyptus

Propagating your own plants is a great way to transform your garden on a budget , plus it will give you a larger amount to draw on for bouquets around the house. Propagating a eucalyptus plant at home does take a bit of care but it is possible with one of these two methods.

(Image credit: Getty)

What you’ll need

Established eucalyptus plant

Nursery pots with drainage holes - like these Warmplus 10cm Small Plant Pots from Amazon

Vermiculite or perlite

Rooting hormone - like this Doff Natural Rooting Powder from Amazon

How to propagate eucalyptus from seed

'As this tree is very fast growing, there's no real downside to starting from seed,' says plant experts Alex Tinsman from How To Houseplant . However, many types of eucalyptus seeds do need to go through the process of cold stratification before you can sow them.

To do this, place the seeds in a plastic bag with some vermiculite or perlite that has been moistened with water. Then, keep them in the refrigerator for 6 to 8 weeks.

Once this time is up, you can sow these seeds in a pot with well-draining soil. 'Water your plant roughly once a week or when the soil feels dry to the touch, and keep between 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit,' explains Tinsman. 'Unlike lots of houseplants, Eucalyptus doesn't like to be misted. Instead, aim for humidity levels of around 40%.” And before too long, you’ll have propagated your own eucalyptus.

(Image credit: Future)

How to propagate eucalyptus from cuttings

Similar to how you propagate lavender , you can also propagate eucalyptus from cuttings. Experts state that this method has a high failure rate, but it’s still worth a try.

Gardening expert Sally Allsop from All That Grows states, 'If you are looking at propagating eucalyptus through cuttings, the best time to do this is when the plant is actively growing, which is usually in late spring or the early summer. You’ll need to wait until your plant has at least three sets of leaves you can easily remove as the cutting.' Then dip the end into rooting hormone for around 30 seconds.

Once you’ve done this, 'Bury two sets of the leaves in compost and leave one set poking out,' says Allsop. It’s best to opt for high-quality and well-draining soil when it comes to eucalyptus, and you need to keep an eye on the pots.

'If you water and spray the cuttings regularly, then you’ll find they will grow roots, and within a couple of weeks, you should be able to move them to a bigger pot or plant them outside,' Allsop explains.

Will eucalyptus cuttings root in water?

No, unfortunately not. Although the cuttings of many other plants will root in water, you cannot propagate a eucalyptus plant this way. Growing a eucalyptus plant from cuttings is notoriously difficult, and your only chance for success is to dip the cuttings in rooting hormone before planting them in moist soil.

Is eucalyptus easy to root?

Eucalyptus propagation is possible, but you’ll need to be patient. The eucalyptus is not easy to root and will normally take around a month to form - no matter which propagation method you choose. For the best chance of success, it’s best to propagate your eucalyptus plant from its seeds.