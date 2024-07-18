Are home security systems worth it? We asked the experts whether it’s worth paying extra to protect your home

If you’re wondering whether a home security system is worth it, we understand entirely. A home security system is a big investment for your property, and choosing to buy one shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Whether you’re considering a traditional alarm system, smart home security , or one of the best video doorbells , you must know what you’re signing up for before you spend any of your hard-earned money. And not just the perks, either. That’s why we’ve spoken to security experts to understand the good, bad, and ugly surrounding home security systems.

With this information in your back pocket, you should be able to make an informed decision about whether a home security system is right for you and whether it suits your home and your budget.

Advantages of home security systems



1. They provide a visual deterrent

Modern-day burglars rarely make spur-of-the-moment decisions when it comes to their targets. They often stake out houses days before they make their move, checking out the area, inspecting the house, and making final checks to ensure their efforts go unnoticed.

But as Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk explains, ‘One of the primary benefits of a home security system is its deterrence effect. Visible cameras, alarms, and signage can discourage burglars from targeting your home.’

This is echoed by Sachin Surti, Hardware and Fixings Buyer at Homebase , who says, ‘Recent data has shown that burglars will avoid homes with visible home security, potentially saving your valuables from being stolen.’

This means that you don’t necessarily need your home security system on at all times. Sometimes simply having it on show outside of your house will be enough. However, we wouldn’t suggest turning your home security system off if you can help it.

2. There are so many options to choose from

When you think of home security, you might immediately think of a traditional burglar alarm. But it’s fair to say that home security has moved on over the years, and now there are so many different options to choose from, so you can tailor your security to your specific needs, requirements, and budget.

For example, some people may buy a full smart security system to cover their whole house, like this Ring Alarm Pack - XL from Amazon , a 13-piece bundle which includes a Base Station, Keypad, 6 Contact Sensors, 3 Motion Detectors, a Range Extender and an Outdoor Siren which should cover a three-bedroom house.

Others - say, those living in a block of flats - may only need a smart intercom system to keep their home secure (like this Ring Intercom by Amazon ).

Ultimately, you need to decide what kind of features you’re after. Are you just looking for something to keep track of parcels while you’re at home? Do you want to protect your garden from intruders? Or do you want something that covers all bases?

Sachin urges homeowners to look out for:

‘ Smart AI: Camera systems now come with smart artificial intelligence-powered detections to distinguish between human vehicles and pets’ presence within your camera's view to provide top-level accuracy.

Camera systems now come with smart artificial intelligence-powered detections to distinguish between human vehicles and pets’ presence within your camera's view to provide top-level accuracy. Instant adaptability: Users can change settings on home security preferences within seconds.

Users can change settings on home security preferences within seconds. Recording options: Many cameras allow 24/7 continuous recording, so you can record all day and night and ensure you don't miss any important footage.’

And with all of these options out there, you’re bound to find something that suits your home.



3. You can monitor your house from anywhere at any time

If you work from home , there’s a high chance that you don’t need a full-scale home security system. One of the best video doorbells will probably suit you best.

But if you commute daily and regularly spend hours away from your home - whether for work or holidays - home security systems allow you to monitor your house even when you’re not there.

Anthony says, ‘Many systems offer always-on monitoring, ensuring your home is always protected. If an alarm is triggered, you can be alerted, as well as the authorities quickly.’

But the perks don’t stop there. You can also control your home security when you’re not there. ‘Modern systems often include smartphone apps, allowing you to monitor your home from anywhere,’ adds Anthony. ‘From streaming live camera feeds, receiving alerts, and even talking to intruders at home, this can ensure you are always ‘at home’.’

4. They can help you manage your life

Of all of the home security measures out there, the video doorbell is probably the best for managing your daily life. Especially if you’re someone who regularly has people turning up at the house - whether that’s a delivery driver or your dog walker.

By using these home security systems to your advantage, you can talk to them through your phone and keep an eye on comings and goings to make sure your deliveries don’t go astray.

Personally, I’m lucky enough to work from home, but my video doorbell (the eufy Security Video Doorbell Wireless from Amazon ) is my saving grace - especially when the postman arrives.

Although I admire his timekeeping skills, he always arrives during my morning meeting with the rest of the Ideal Home team. To ensure he doesn’t walk away with my parcels, I’ve set up a pre-recorded message asking him to leave it on the front step. Then, I only have to press a button in the app to send that message to him outside.

Internal security cameras are also a great investment for those who want to manage their lives. I turn on my indoor camera every time we leave our naughty cocker spaniel home alone, and we can check on him every now and then to make sure he’s not chomping on something he shouldn’t be.

Then, if we spot that he’s getting restless, we have an excuse to leave early!



5. They offer peace of mind

More than anything, home security systems are worth it because they offer you peace of mind that you wouldn’t have if you didn’t have a home security system.

Sachin says, ‘Being able to view your home in real-time can give instant validation and help put any worries at ease from the office or abroad.’

Of course, this is even the case if you simply opt for a traditional burglar alarm. As Anthony explains, ‘Knowing that your home is protected can provide significant peace of mind, whether you’re at work, on holiday, or simply asleep at night.’

Disadvantages of home security systems

1. They can be expensive

If you’re debating whether home security systems are worth it or not, you really need to look at your budget. And if you don’t have money to spend on cameras, alarms, or doorbells, a home security system might not be worth it.

After all, they can be expensive. Anthony says, ‘The initial installation cost can be high, especially for systems with advanced features. Monthly fees can also add to the expense, which adds financial stress for some households.’

And that’s before you think about how much electricity a home security system uses , too. However, it’s worth noting that there are deals to be had if you look hard enough, and if you’re in the market for Ring products, you can check out our Ring deals page.



2. You may experience false alarms

When you’re relying on electricity and technology to protect your home, there are bound to be complications. And one disadvantage of home security systems is that you may experience false alarms.

Anthony says, ‘False alarms are a common issue and can be caused by user error, pets, or technical malfunctions. They can be annoying and may result in fines from authorities if they occur frequently.’

This doesn’t just affect traditional burglar alarms, either, and can also be a common issue with smart security.

In fact, this is something I experience on a regular basis with my video doorbell, as I’m constantly receiving alerts about people walking on my road and past my front door. On one occasion, it was even set off by a cloud in the sky - and it’s on the lowest sensitivity setting, too.

But if you think about it, having a false alarm is better than having no alarms at all.

3. They require regular maintenance

While we’d love to say that home security systems offer a hands-off approach to security, that isn’t the case. In fact, some of them can be quite fiddly and time-consuming - even when you’ve completed (or paid for) the installation process.

Anthony says, ‘Security systems require maintenance to ensure they function correctly. You need to ensure you are on top of battery replacements, software updates, and occasional repairs.’

For example, if you’ve opted for a wireless security camera or video doorbell, you’ll need to charge it every so often. Depending on the product and how often you use it, you should expect to charge it every three months, and it’s best to do this when you’re home so you don’t leave your home vulnerable.



4. There may be some privacy concerns

Traditional burglar alarms are popular for a reason, as they’re very hard to manipulate or tamper with. However, that’s not the case with smart home security - which may leave you with some privacy concerns.

Although it’s rare, there is a chance that your smart home security could be hacked and monitored by potential burglars.

However, this isn’t very common, and many brands are taking steps to incorporate two-step authentication and encryption software to prevent this from hacking. You can also make sure that your internet connection is secure to reduce the chances of this happening.

The final verdict: Are home security systems worth it?

In our eyes, home security systems are definitely worth it. Although the price may be off-putting to some people, you can’t really put a price on the safety of your home and your family - and it’s easy to find deals if you look hard enough or buy during peak sale periods, like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

There are also so many different forms of smart security out there, so you can choose something explicitly tailored to your budget and your security requirements.

The best home security systems - our top picks

FAQs

Does a security system add value to a home?

Yes, a home security system can add value to a home - especially if you have an integrated system such as a burglar alarm. That’s because this feature is considered to be a desirable feature and something buyers will undoubtedly pay more for.

However, it’s important to note that some home security features won’t add value to a home. This is normally the case with interior or wireless cameras that will probably be removed and taken with you when you move.

How much does it cost to add a home security system?

Although it’s important to consider the price of the home security system itself, you also need to understand how much it will cost to install a home security system. In some cases, this may be completely free - especially if you have a handyperson in the house who can install wireless cameras, alarms, or doorbells.

In other cases, you’ll have to pay for proper installation by professionals. Depending on the type of security it is, this could cost you anywhere between £50 and £500.

You know what we think, but do you think home security systems are worth it?