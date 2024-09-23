Which spring bulbs come back every year? The best low-maintenance options you can leave in the ground

If, like us, you're excited to go shopping for spring bulbs this autumn, you might be wondering which spring bulbs come back every year.

Luckily, the list is long. Learning how to plant bulbs is rewarding because many spring-flowering varieties are perennial, meaning the blooms return year after year. As long as you know when to plant bulbs for spring and you've chosen the right location, they'll do the work for you.

'Most bulbs do come up year after year,' agrees Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres. 'To get going, select a spot in your garden where there is plenty of space and you would be happy for the flowers to return each year. Carpets of flowering bulbs certainly make for a wonderful sight in spring.'

But which spring bulbs come back every year? It's important to note that most spring bulbs are perennial, but we've rounded up the ones you'll want on your radar this season.

1. Crocuses

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

First up on our list of spring bulbs that come back every year are crocuses. These vibrant flowers are among the first to appear, blooming from late winter.

'If you're looking for a plant that has a high probability of multiplying each year, then you can't go far wrong with crocuses,' says Andrew White, resident gardening expert at Rhino Greenhouses Direct. 'Each spring, crocuses will come back into bloom, and you'll often find that you have a lot more than you ended last season with!'

Once you've figured out when to plant crocus bulbs, you can look forward to seeing the blooms next year. They're easy to care for, and you can let them die back without deadheading. They're also one of the best spring bulbs for shade if you're looking to fill a shadowy corner.

Where to buy crocus bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Take your pick from this beautiful selection of crocus bulbs.

Take your pick from this beautiful selection of crocus bulbs. J. Parker's: More colourful crocus bulb varieties are available to choose from.

Andrew White Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Andrew White is Rhino Greenhouses Direct's resident gardening enthusiast with over eight years' of experience in gardening and greenhouse-related topics. When Andrew isn't sharing his expert advice, he is busy working as the service and sales manager for Rhino Greenhouses Direct.

2. Daffodils

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Next up are daffodils, one of the surest signs that spring has arrived. You've probably already guessed that these spring bulbs come back every year – you'll spot them on grassy roundabouts, in parks and other areas they've likely been lying dormant all year.

Learning how to plant daffodils is simple, and you can leave the bulbs in the ground once they've finished flowering.

'Bury the bulbs between four and six inches deep, spaced three to six inches apart,' says Josh Novell, gardening expert Polhill Garden Centre. 'Daffodils thrive in full sun to partial shade and do best in well-drained soil. We recommend planting in clusters for a more natural look.'

Where to buy daffodil bulbs:

Crocus: Over 100 different daffodil bulbs to choose from with this almighty range!

Over 100 different daffodil bulbs to choose from with this almighty range! Thompson & Morgan: Browse this beautiful selection of daffodil bulbs for your spring garden.

3. Snowdrops

(Image credit: Future PLC/www.ti-mediacontent.com)

Snowdrops are another early-flowering favourite on our list of spring bulbs that come back every year. You'll often see them in wooded areas, but they make beautiful features in the garden, too.

'Snowdrops, or Galanthus, often herald the arrival of spring, sometimes blooming as early as late December,’ says Emma Fell, head of learning and development at Hillier Garden Centres.

If you're wondering when to plant snowdrop bulbs, autumn is a great time to get them in the ground.

The key to encouraging the blooms to return next year is leaving the foliage to die off naturally. 'Avoid disposing of the leaves that drop from your snowdrops, as this can significantly impact their ability to reflower next year,' adds Andrew from Rhino Greenhouses Direct.

Where to buy snowdrop bulbs:

J Parker's: Stock up on snowdrop bulbs for early displays next year.

Stock up on snowdrop bulbs for early displays next year. Sarah Raven: Go for the classic Galanthus nivalis bulbs.

4. Bluebells

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

Another woodland classic, bluebells emerge every year from April to May, providing a blue carpet of dainty flowers. They thrive in shaded areas, making them a great option if you're looking for north-facing garden ideas.

Advice around how to plant bluebell bulbs is pretty relaxed. 'Plant in a somewhat random pattern to create a woodland feel in your garden,' suggests Emma from Hillier Garden Centres.

Where to buy bluebell bulbs:

Amazon: Order in English bluebell bulbs for autumn planting.

Order in English bluebell bulbs for autumn planting. B&Q: Try these multi-coloured Spanish bluebell bulbs for something a little different.

5. Hyacinths

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

As one of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, hyacinths produce beautiful blooms which look great in the garden and in the vase. If you want them to come back every year, they take a little more maintenance than the bulbs listed above.

'Hyacinths are a little more tricky to look after, as they require cutting back during the middle of summer to ensure they look their best throughout the winter months,' says Andrew from Rhino Greenhouses Direct. 'You'll also need to be sure to water the soil when it becomes dry in the spring and summer, as they are particularly susceptible to drying out and dying.'

If you're wondering what to do with hyacinths after flowering, Andrew recommends leaving any dying foliage or dropped leaves alone, as with snowdrops, to provide the plant with the nutrients it needs to bounce back next year.

Where to buy hyacinth bulbs:

Crocus: We love this beautiful range of hyacinth bulbs.

We love this beautiful range of hyacinth bulbs. Suttons: Try the scented hyacinth 'Delft Blue' bulbs.

6. Alliums

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

No list of spring bulbs is complete without alliums, and they're another great example of perennial bulbs that come back every year.

Just make sure you know when to plant allium bulbs initially to ensure they have enough time to establish themselves before spring arrives.

'Alliums can be left in the ground all year provided the soil is well drained,' says Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World. 'They will return every year – just feed with tomato fertiliser after they have finished flowering and before the foliage dies back to encourage flowering the following year.

'Don’t remove the foliage after flowering – instead, let it die back naturally.'

Where to buy allium bulbs:

Sarah Raven: Shop this beautiful selection of allium bulbs.

Shop this beautiful selection of allium bulbs. Thompson & Morgan: Try the unique Allium 'Red Mohican'.

FAQs

Do tulip bulbs come back year after year?

Although tulips are perennial spring bulbs, not all varieties will successfully bloom each year, so gardeners often treat them as annual bulbs.

However, with the right treatment, you can encourage the flowers to return – and it all comes down to what to do with tulips after flowering.

'If longevity is key, don't pick them,' advises garden designer Harriet Worsley. 'If you cut off the foliage and the flower stem, then there is nothing to die back naturally. This means the flowers from the bulb are unlikely to come back the following year, as the bulb needs the old foliage to replenish.'

Do spring bulbs multiply?

Spring bulbs provide you with real bang for your buck, especially because many varieties multiply each year. Crocuses, tulips, daffodils and various other spring-flowering bulbs love to produce clones of themselves.

Unless you want droves of blooms in the same area, you can learn how to divide perennials and plant them in other areas of your garden.

So, now you know which spring bulbs come back every year, you can invest in the varieties you'll want to see each spring.