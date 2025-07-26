These are the most expensive-looking kitchen accessories I've seen – this wood trend is set to take off in a big way this autumn
Zara and H&M Home have the best affordable picks
When it comes to decorating a kitchen, creating a homely, inviting aesthetic comes high up on the list of desired outcomes. It's the heart of the home, and whether it's a family space or a zen zone, curating the right ambience through decor will make your kitchen feel like a reflection of you.
When we spotted the mango wood kitchen trend, we knew it was a surefire way to add depth and warmth to a kitchen. Medium-wood tones have been popular in traditional kitchens for some time now, but this new spin on the trend through stylish kitchen accessories adds a more contemporary edge.
From chopping boards to more unusual wooden accessories, Zara Home and H&M Home have the best selection we've seen on the high street. Here's why you should try this trend, and what you should spend your hard-earned money on.
Mango wood kitchenware
The quiet luxury trend took off in recent years, with focus turning towards sleek marble finishes and neutral tones that signal a high-end interior. Then in 2025, we saw much more laidback interiors take the floor, with earthy colour palettes, traditional tiles and curated clutter creating a kitchen full of warmth and intrigue.
Mango wood combines both of these trends. It has a nostalgic feel, reminiscent of cosy cottage interiors; however, it also has a luxe touch. It's dark, rich, and feels much more expensive than lighter wood tones.
These darker wood tones have been the topic of intense discussion on the Ideal Home desk. For some, they've reminded us of dated interiors we've tried to steer clear of in our own homes, but for others, it's a way of making a room, particularly a kitchen, feel cosy and inviting.
Revamping a kitchen without spending much can be tricky, but switching up small design features like a wood tone or metal choice will make a big difference.
Mango wood has varying tones running through it, with hints of caramel that add light to an otherwise dark look. It's this dimension that makes it look organic and expensive, rather than flat. Whether you have neutral or coloured cabinetry, adding warm mango wood accessories to open shelving or atop kitchen worktops will bring a luxury resort feel to your home.
Shop mango wood kitchenware
These glass jars feature frequently in my dreams of a pantry - add labels like these from Amazon for true organisation.
You don't need to buy a lot or revamp an entire space to bring this trend into your kitchen. The smallest accessories, whether purely decorative or practical too, have the potential to make a big difference.
Open shelving is the perfect place to display mango wood kitchenware, whether it's propping chopping boards against a wall or positioning a wooden salt pig within reach of your hob.
