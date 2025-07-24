'It's not too late to purchase a water butt' – experts reveal why you should install a water butt even after a hosepipe ban

Is it too late to buy a water butt after a hosepipe ban? If you’ve found yourself eyeing your neighbour’s rain chain with envy, you’re not alone.

With millions of households around the country facing heavy fines if they whip out the garden hose, not to mention the weather swinging from monsoon to meltdown in 24 hours, it’s no wonder we’re all wondering if we’ve missed the boat (or the butt).

Of course, rain harvesting is a trend that isn’t going anywhere – especially as our climate continues to change. That being said, the recent rain showers we’ve had are unlikely to be anywhere near enough to replenish the water shortages across the UK. So, what’s the solution?

‘It's not too late to purchase a water butt. In fact, with the Met Office forecasting rain, now is the perfect time to get one in place, especially as it can be put to good use for months and years to come,’ says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

He goes on to explain that ‘using a water butt to collect rainwater will mean you use less mains water to keep your plants hydrated when conditions are dry, which is especially relevant at this time with hosepipe bans in place in parts of the UK’.

Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper, agrees that it is not too late to buy a water butt after a hosepipe ban.

‘Although installing a water butt before a ban is ideal, buying one after restrictions are introduced is still a smart move,’ he promises.

Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper and gardening expert.

‘British summers are famously unpredictable,’ continues Steven. ‘While you might be dealing with a dry spell now, a heavy shower could be just around the corner. A water butt allows you to capture and store rainwater from your roof, greenhouse, or shed the moment it arrives, ready for the next time your plants cry out for a drink.’

So, is it too late to buy a water butt after a hosepipe ban? Not really, as ‘water butts are a long-term investment,’ promises Steven.

‘Even if it doesn't rain for a week or two, you'll be prepared for the next downpour, and for every summer to come.’

What to do if you missed the rain

While it's never too late to buy a water butt, there is such a thing as (ahem) being too late to harvest rain from the recent storms.

Thankfully, there’s no need to despair, as there are more than a few things you can do…

1. Mulch like a pro

If you’re too late to buy a water butt after a hosepipe ban, Steven says the first thing you should do is start mulching in earnest.

‘Take care to apply a generous layer of organic mulch, such as bark chips, compost, or even grass clippings, around your plants,’ he advises.

‘Mulch helps lock in soil moisture, suppresses weeds, and reduces evaporation, meaning your soil stays damp for longer even with less water.’

2. Recycle pasta water

Cooking up a summer Italian dish? Forget draining your water down the sink.

‘Let the pasta water cool and then use it to feed your plants. It’s rich in starch and a great natural fertiliser,’ says Morris, who adds that ‘it's also worth recycling your bath water and other grey water’, too.

‘It doesn’t matter if it looks a bit scuzzy, as there’s likely to be some more nutrients in it.’

3. Water smarter, not harder

Too late to buy a water butt after a hosepipe ban? If you're using watering cans, Steven urges you to aim for the roots, not the leaves.

‘Water early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation. Focus your efforts on newer plants, vegetables, and anything looking visibly stressed,’ he says, adding that mature plants are often more resilient.

4. Try an unused nappy

One of the biggest watering or irrigation mistakes you can make? Failing to realise the potential of common household items, quite frankly.

‘Unused nappies can be placed in the soil around plants during a hosepipe ban or dry spell, as they retain water like crazy and release it slowly to the roots during any dry spells,’ says Morris, who adds that you could also achieve a similar effect by sinking a flowerpot next to your plants.

‘This will help the water you apply sink down to the roots instead of evaporating on the surface. Use a saucer on containers to make the most of any water that runs out of the bottom,’ he advises.

5. Add more butts

Is it too late to buy a water butt after a hosepipe ban? No – and that’s the case whether you already own one or not (not to get all Jurassic Park about it, but you should always hold onto your butts!).

‘If you've got space, consider installing multiple water butts,’ suggests Steven.

‘Linking two or more together can dramatically increase your rainwater harvesting potential, especially useful if you’ve got a large roof or greenhouse to catch from.’

FAQs

What is exempt from the hosepipe ban?

If you’re wondering what is exempt from the hosepipe ban (or, rather, if you can legally get around it), you’ll most likely need to be on your water company's priority services register for vulnerable customers, including those with disabilities, or physical or mental health problems.

Some businesses will also be exempt, but it’s best to check with your water provider.

Can you use a watering can during a hose pipe ban?

You can use a watering can during a hosepipe ban, although it's best to fill it with rainwater or grey water wherever you can. To make your water go further, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries advises you water in the evenings to give ‘the plants time to absorb water through their roots instead of it evaporating first’.

You should also drench once or twice a week rather than regularly splash,’ he continues. ‘Bigger plants and new shrubs/hedges prefer a really good drench once or twice a week rather than a splash every day, so save yourself daily time in the garden by doing longer soaks with a watering can just once or twice a week.’

And there we have it. While it's never too late to buy a water butt, even during a pesky hosepipe ban, there are a few things you can do if you've missed out on harvesting all of the lovely rain we've been having recently.

Nappies, flowerpots, and watering cans at the ready, then; it's time to keep our gardens looking lush and green, by any means possible...