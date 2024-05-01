How to take sweet pea cuttings for an endless supply of vibrant summertime blooms, according to gardening experts

Knowing how to take sweet pea cuttings is your golden ticket to an endless supply of these beautiful summertime blooms, so it's no surprise that it's something that more people are looking to learn now.

While the best time to plant sweet peas is now, if you're already a proud owner of a sweet pea plant, you can go about multiplying your collection without even having to grow sweet peas from seed all over again.

When it comes to caring for sweet peas, there's recently been a lot of talk about pinching sweet peas to promote even bigger and lusher blooms ahead of summer. However, what a lot of people don't know is that while you're pinching out your plant, it's worth taking cuttings from it as well to propagate new plants that you can add to your garden or patio.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How to take sweet pea cuttings

'What's brilliant about sweet peas is how the cuttings from the plant can be used for exciting, new growth,' begins Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express.

'Taking sweet pea cuttings is a rewarding way to propagate new plants and ensure a continuous supply of beautiful blooms. With proper care and attention, your cuttings should grow into healthy, thriving plants,' adds Fantastic Gardeners' plant and gardening expert, Petar Ivanov.

What you'll need

Step-by-step guide

Luckily, learning how to take cuttings from sweet peas is a straightforward process and can be easily achieved regardless of whether you're a seasoned gardener or a newbie.

1. Select a young, healthy stem

'Choose healthy, disease-free sweet pea plants as the source for your cuttings and look for plants with vigorous growth and no signs of pests or damage,' advises Petar.

'Select young, healthy stems for taking cuttings and look for stems that are still somewhat tender and not yet woody. Avoid stems that are flowering or too mature.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

2. Cut the stem

Using either a pair of clean, sharp scissors or pruning shears, go ahead and make one clean cut just below a leaf node.

'When removing the cuttings, use the marking point of around 5cm from the bottom of the stem and just short below the node to ensure the main plant isn't damaged,' advises Chris. The cuttings should ideally be around 4-6 inches (10-15cm) long.

'You'll notice over time that additional shoots will form from where the cuttings are removed which will allow the plant to blossom even greater,' he adds. This is exactly the process that occurs when pinching your sweet peas too, which is what makes it such an effective sweet pea care tip.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joe Wainwright)

3. Immediately place the cuttings in water

Once you've made the cut, Chris stresses the importance of immediately placing the cutting in water so they become hydrated again before replanting them.

4. Plant the cuttings

'Fill small pots or containers with a well-draining potting mix, make a hole in the soil using a pencil or similar tool, and gently insert the cutting into the hole,' says Petar.

'Firm the soil around the cutting to hold it in place. After planting the cuttings, water them thoroughly to settle the soil, provide moisture and make sure the soil is evenly moist but not waterlogged.'

To add, Chris even goes on to suggest using a rooting hormone to help stimulate growth should you so desire.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

5. Water the cuttings regularly

To ensure your sweet pea cuttings thrive as one of the fastest-growing climbing plants for your patio, it's important to keep on top of watering them well. Chris recommends watering them 'around three times a week so the newly planted sweet peas receive plenty of moisture.'

However, as with caring for any plant, you should be careful not to fall foul of the watering mistake of overwatering.

6. Monitor their growth

Now that you've successfully taken sweet pea cuttings, all you have to do now is play the waiting game.

'Place the pots or containers in a warm, bright location with indirect sunlight. Check the cuttings regularly for signs of growth and root development, which can take several weeks,' says Petar. 'Once the cuttings have developed a healthy root system, they can be transplanted into larger pots or directly into the garden.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp)

FAQs

Can you grow sweet peas from cuttings?

Yes, you can absolutely grow sweet peas from cuttings. Simply plant your cutting in a small pot or container filled with well-draining potting mix and ensure it's well-watered and cared for.

Then, you can indulge in having this beautiful climbing plant idea as part of your many summer patio ideas. We don't know about you, but this is what makes learning how to take sweet pea cuttings worth its while.