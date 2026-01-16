Don't throw out your old towels! This is the creative way gardeners are reusing them to help birds, frogs and hedgehogs this winter

Every home has that one greying towel that’s dried more bodies than you dare to count. But instead of tossing it, take note from gardeners, who are giving old towels a second life as winter wildlife protectors – and keeping some of our most beloved native critters warm through the coldest months.

Oh yes, when the nights draw in and the first frosts arrive, our gardens quietly become a lifeline for wildlife. Hedgehogs search for safe places to hibernate, birds work overtime to conserve precious energy, and insects look for any scrap of shelter from the cold.

And that aforementioned towel? The one that’s all but falling apart and taking up space in your airing cupboard? This wildlife garden idea could be the best and most eco-friendly solution available, so long as you do it properly...

Upcycling towels in your wildlife garden

If you want to reuse old towels as winter wildlife protectors, the most important thing to remember is this: not all towels are created equal. In fact, Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, advises sticking to natural fibres only.

'Old towels can be useful for winter wildlife protection, but it is important to only use natural fibre towels such as 100% cotton or bamboo,' he says.

Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK's only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants.

'Remove any loose strands, hooks or loops, and avoid scented towels or those washed with fabric softener.'

That vital caveat in place, then, here are five easy ways to give old towels a second life outdoors...

1. Insulate a hedgehog house

Hedgehog houses can be a vital refuge during winter, and a little extra insulation can make a big difference during freezing weather. Enter stage left, then, the not-so-humble towel.

'Towels can be helpful for lining the roof of a hedgehog house,' says Morris, 'as long as the entrance and floor remain clear.'

If you fancy taking this chance to reuse old towels as winter wildlife protectors, then fold dry towels neatly and place them along the roof or sides of your hedgehog hideaway. Take care, too, to add a waterproof layer on top to keep everything dry.

REMEMBER: if towels become damp, they should be removed and replaced. Moisture can make animals colder rather than warmer, so regular checks are essential.

2. Create shelter for hibernating amphibians

Frogs, toads and newts all seek sheltered, frost-free spots to overwinter. Thankfully, old towels can help create a snug temporary home; you just have to fold and place them inside an upturned crate, flowerpot or wooden box, positioned in a quiet, sheltered corner of the garden.

'Add fallen leaves over the top for extra insulation,' Morris suggests. 'The moisture and warmth of the towels will create a comfortable winter shelter.'

He adds that you should take care to avoid disturbing these shelters once they’re in place, as hibernating amphibians rely on being left undisturbed to survive the cold months.

3. Help stop bird baths freezing solid

Birds need access to fresh water year-round, but frozen bird baths can quickly become unusable in winter.

Wrapping an old towel around the base of a bird bath and securing it with string can help slow down the freezing process. This won’t stop ice completely in very cold weather, but it can keep water accessible for longer.

'Towels should never be placed inside bird nesting boxes, as they can snag claws,' says Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper.

Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies.

However, he points out that you can pop old towels inside open-fronted sheds or lean-tos where birds naturally roost, as these dry, insulated areas give birds a welcome refuge during harsh weather, particularly overnight.

4. Add extra insulation to bug hotels

Bug hotels provide valuable winter homes for bees, ladybirds, beetles and other beneficial insects, but prolonged cold snaps can still be dangerous.

'Adding some extra insulation can be lifesaving,' says Morris. He suggests you cut old towels into strips and gently tuck them behind bamboo canes, pine cones or other materials inside bug hotels.

The fabric will help trap warmth and reduces exposure to icy winds without blocking airflow, significantly improving survival rates until spring

5. Keep towels handy for wildlife emergencies

It’s always worth keeping one or two old towels aside for unexpected encounters. Towels are invaluable if you come across a cold or stunned bird, a hedgehog out during daylight, or an injured small mammal.

'It might be too ratty to dry yourself with, but that old towel can be used to gently contain an animal, keep it warm, and protect both you and the creature while you seek advice from a wildlife rescue organisation,' promises Steven.

FAQs

Can you use old towels in the garden? 'Old towels are ideal for garden reuse because they’re insulating, absorbent, flexible, and breathable,' says Steven Bell of Paving Shopper. 'Best of all, they’re usually destined for the bin, making this a zero-cost, low-waste solution.' To that end, then, he recommends repurposing them as 'plant protection during frosty spells, especially for potted plants that are more vulnerable to freezing'. 'Wrap towels around pots or drape them over tender plants overnight, securing loosely with garden twine. This helps protect roots from freezing temperatures while still allowing air circulation. In the morning, remove them to prevent excess moisture building up,' he says, noting that insects sheltering in plant bases benefit from the extra insulation as an added bonus.

Does the RSPCA want old towels? If you don't want to reuse old towels as winter wildlife protectors in your own garden, it's worth considering that the RSPCA is always in need of towels and fleecy bedding for the animals at their homing centres.

And just like that, you know how to reuse old towels as winter wildlife protectors! What a brilliant way to help nature and give that threadbare rag a second lease of life outdoors, eh?

Give it a go this winter, and you may find that your garden’s smaller residents thank you for it. Quietly, of course. From a cosy, towel-lined hideaway.