'Tis the season for hosting, and while nothing beats having a bustling house full of the people you love, there's no hiding that it takes a lot of effort to prep for having guests to stay.

From stocking up on their favourite snacks to cleaning every inch of your home, there are so many things to do before guests arrive that will result in you abandoning the one small thing that has a lasting impact: your bath towels.

When you have multiple guests staying, you usually have to start rummaging around at the back of the airing cupboard for enough towels to cater for everyone. And if there's one thing that back-of-the-cupboard towels have in common, it's that they're often frayed, stiff and crusty - not the impression you want to make. Upgrading to some of the best bath towels before your guests arrive will push your home to hotel status in one swift purchase.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

My secret to hosting well isn't to have fancy canapes and drinks (although that helps), it's upgrading the essentials that provide that hotel-like wow factor. And it couldn't be easier with a fresh set of towels.

There's nothing worse than having to run from the bathroom to your room in someone else's home wearing a towel that barely covers you, and it's also miserable drying yourself with a scratchy towel. Investing in a bundle of new towels will make your guests think you've gone to extra effort just for them, or that you always live like royalty with wonderfully plush towels.

I'm guilty of only having enough towels to use for myself and perhaps one guest, so in a bid to up my hosting game and ascend truly into adulthood, I invested in a couple of affordable, but not cheap, sets of towels.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

These towels are reserved solely for guests, so they stay free of makeup stains and fluffy for longer. Now is a great time to follow suit and upgrade your towel game, as there are a few sales on, like Christy, which has 50% off and an additional 20% off orders over £100 with code 'GIFT20'.

I always recommend buying guest towel sets in a slightly different colour or pattern to your personal towels, so that you can easily tell them apart and they look intentionally chosen.

I would even trial a more 'out-there' pattern, like these checked towels from John Lewis, for a fun decorative touch to leave at the end of your guests' beds. These are some of my favourite towels to purchase ahead of hosting season.

Shop bath towels

Trust me, the most impressive touches are the underrated ones.