5 easy winter wildlife projects to do with the kids that support birds, bugs and hedgehogs (all approved by my own toddler!)

It might feel like it’s too cold to get out in the garden, but if your kids are as feral as mine, now is actually the perfect time to get children involved in observing and supporting local critters – especially if you plan some lovely winter wildlife projects to do together.

Yes, while summers are dedicated to planting, watering, and near-constant activity, this quieter season actually allows the garden to become a space of discovery and curiosity. And this means that we can slow down, watch, and learn about wildlife and the natural world in ways that are often overlooked during the busier months.

From building bird feeders to bug hotels, setting up hedgehog houses to observation stations, the key is to focus on activities that a) benefit animals, birds, and minibeasts without disturbing their natural habitats, and b) keep even the most tornado-like children feeling engaged and inspired.

Here, then, are just a few expert-approved ideas to get you started…

1. Set up a bird café

Birdwatching is a wonderful winter activity for children, and feeding garden birds helps them survive when natural food is scarce.

There are lots of creative ways to make bird feeders with children; my own little girls love making bird food pizzas – which is basically slopping wet mud onto round discs, covering them with seeds and mealworms, then setting them aside to dry (a puddlesuit-must activity).

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, points out that there are plenty more hands-on options for kids to try, too. ‘Our favourites include filling pinecones with peanut butter or covering a toilet roll tube in it and then covering it with bird seed,’ he says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

‘These can hang from branches with string, and the kids can watch with binoculars to see the birds they attract,' he adds.

Make sure to also explain why there are some foods you should never feed to birds, and point out the different species visiting each feeder.

Peckish Peckish Winter Warmer Wild Bird Seed Mix, 1.7 Kg £9.57 at Amazon

2. Build a bug hotel

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anastasiia Sienotova)

Even in winter, insects need shelter, and creating a bug hotel can be both educational and fun (and mayhem, as mine have proven time and time again).

‘Building a small log pile or ‘mini bug hotel’ is another valuable winter project. Fallen branches, hollow stems, and leaf litter can be stacked in a quiet corner of the garden to provide shelter for insects, amphibians, and overwintering invertebrates,' says Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

Morris adds that ‘bug hotels can be made from all kinds of natural materials, whether that’s wooden crates, old plant pots, or even cardboard boxes’.

‘You just need to fill it with sticks, bamboo canes, leaves, and pinecones. Then, place it in a sheltered spot and be amazed at how quickly insects find their new home.’

Encourage children to observe but not disturb (I can't tell you how many times I've had to remind them never pick it up), the hotel, fostering a sense of shared space and respect for wildlife.

3. Create a hedgehog hideaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hedgehogs need quiet places to hibernate when it's cold out, and gardens can provide safe spots if we help them along.

As such, Morris says building a hedgehog hideaway is one of his favourite winter wildlife projects to do with the kids.

'Piling leaves, sticks, and logs in a sheltered space without foot traffic can be really helpful and fun for kids to do. A shelter can also be made from wood or a crate, with a small entrance that a hedgehog can access but predators cannot,' he says.

Brambles Brambles Crunchy Hedgehog Food 2kg £9.79 at Amazon It's always a lovely idea to feed local wildlife, but make sure you're giving them something they can actually eat.

Steven emphasises the importance of explaining why these areas should remain undisturbed until spring.

'This helps children understand the idea of shared space rather than constant tidying,' he says, noting that even a small garden can provide vital shelter, giving children a sense of purpose and pride in helping wildlife.

Tracking which animals visit your garden is a fun way to encourage observation skills, and Morris has a brilliant way to make it more fun: create a smooth patch of mud or sand and check for footprints in the morning.

'Kids will have fun trying to identify the footprints, and it’s a great way to know what wildlife is visiting so you can provide food and shelter as needed,' he explains.

Wildlife Wonders Notebook £5.64 at Amazon A simple notebook is a great way to get children paying attention to nature and wildlife in their own garden.

This activity can be paired with a simple wildlife diary like the one above. Indeed, Steven advises keeping a record of bird visitors, hedgehog signs, or other garden changes.

'This fosters patience and curiosity, helping children appreciate seasonal cycles and the subtle life of the garden in winter,' he promises.

5. Make a winter water station

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh water is just as important as food during winter, especially when ponds may be frozen.

Morris recommends using a shallow dish or bird bath, adding stones or sticks so birds and insects can safely drink or climb in and out; I can also vouch that an old ceramic platey-bowl, slightly dug in and filled with stones, works well, too.

If you're lucky enough to have a pond of any size, Steven adds that it’s 'important not to break ice if it forms, as this can harm pond life. Instead, placing a pan of warm water on the surface creates a safe breathing hole.'

Simple, impactful, and effective!

FAQs

How to help wildlife over winter? There are plenty of ways to help wildlife over winter, but some of the easiest are to set up water and food stations, as well as make a wood pile for critters to shelter in. Now is also a good time to think ahead to what pollinators will want come springtime: start planting up bulbs and thinking about flowering herb patches, too.

How can we help birds in winter in the UK? The easiest way to help birds in winter in the UK is to provide them with food, water, and shelter. That might look like a bird bath, for example, or a nesting box. It might look like some longer grass or leaves for foraging through. Or, as the RSPB suggests, you could pop out some bruised fruit or dry porridge oats for your feathered friends to nibble on.

Basically, forget what you think you know: winter may seem quiet in the garden, but it’s full of opportunities for observation, learning, and making a difference.

Plus, by involving children in small, thoughtful winter wildlife projects, you not only help local species survive the colder months but also nurture curiosity, responsibility, and a lifelong love of nature. And if there's one thing the world needs, it's more of that going forward.