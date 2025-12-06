If you want to give your garden birds and hedgehogs a helping hand this winter, wildlife experts are urging gardeners to leave tennis balls scattered on their lawns - no, they’ve not lost the plot.

If you have a wildlife garden , you’ll know how it can benefit you, from providing natural pest control to creating a balanced garden ecosystem. But with these benefits comes a responsibility to protect garden wildlife in winter .

Birds and hedgehogs are two species that need your help when the temperatures plummet. And scattering tennis balls in your garden can help them steady themselves in icy conditions. Here’s how.

Why you should scatter tennis balls in a garden

‘Scattering tennis balls in your garden can benefit birds and hedgehogs as it can provide them with a stable surface during icy and wintry weather. The bright colour of tennis balls gives birds a clear place to land, and their fuzzy surface functions as a non-slip surface that they can perch on. Hedgehogs may struggle to reach food if pathways are slippery, so they can use the tennis balls to steady themselves if it is icy,’ explains Richard Barker, a horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve committed yourself to attracting bird s to your garden, then even in winter you can expect to see a few feathered visitors. A tennis ball can help them navigate and provide somewhere safe to land, keeping them safe.

They’re also great for making a garden hedgehog-friendly , as not only does it help them navigate icy pathways, but they also provide shelter.

‘Tennis balls can act like little shelters, giving small birds and hedgehogs extra hiding spots from predators and harsh weather. They also create small pockets where insects like to gather - such as between the ball and the damp earth - making perfect snack hotspots for wildlife,’ says James Ewens, wildlife and gardening expert at Green Feathers .

Where to put tennis balls in your garden

While you can scatter tennis balls wherever you like (or wherever the dog leaves them) for best results, it is ideal to put them where you know wildlife congregates.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘If you have a bird bath, table or feeder, place a few tennis balls around these locations. If it has been snowing, you should be able to see small prints in the snow, and these can be used as indicators of where to place the tennis balls,’ says Richards.

‘For hedgehogs, look at where they may choose to hide in your garden, such as near thick shrubbery or under a shed and place the balls around these places. The amount you will need to place will depend on the size of your garden, but aim to place a few tennis balls in key spots.’

James also recommends placing the balls alongside your hedges, fencing and hedgehog highways .

Why you should try this hack

‘Tennis balls in the garden is a simple, low-effort way to add a bit more habitat to your garden. While it won’t replace proper nesting boxes or hedgehog houses, it does offer extra cover, encourages insects, and helps make your outdoor space a little more wildlife-friendly,’ says James.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Alongside leaving tennis balls out, you also ensure you're taking other steps, such as feeding birds over winter , and leaving piles of leaves out for insects and hedgerows to nestle. It’s also important to check the balls you are using are in good condition, too.

‘Check that the balls that you are using are clean and are not breaking down into small pieces that could be swallowed by animals,’ says Richard.

‘Tennis balls can also be used in ponds or bird baths to prevent the water from freezing over completely. Place a tennis ball in the water in the evening, and then the next morning, remove the ball after the water has frozen over, leaving an accessible hole where wildlife can still access water for drinking and bathing.’

Wildlife essentials

Give your garden widlife an extra helping hand with these winter essentials.

Woodside Hedgehog House & Hibernation Shelter £22.99 at Amazon Place this shelter in a quiet, shelted area of your garden and it will encourage hedgehogs to make your garden their permanent home. Supa Wild Bird Multi-Purpose Nesting Box Was £12.99, now £10 at Amazon This box is suitable for many different types of garden birds such as obins, Pied Wagtail, Spotted Flycatcher, Great Tit, Blue Tits, Nuthatch and Tree Sparrows. Peckish Peckish Winter Warmer Wild Bird Seed Mix, 1.7 Kg £6.53 at Amazon This bird see has been made with 12 different ingredients that are high in fat and energy, perfect for keeping birds fed and healthy over winter.

Leaving tennis balls out in your garden is an easy, low-cost way to help visiting wildlife during the winter months. Even if you think it may not look the tidiest, your birds and hedgehogs will thank you for it.