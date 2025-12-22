These are the best ways to provide wildlife with warmth and shelter over the winter months – from repurposing old pots to building a cosy hibernation house

For December, it’s still fairly mild outside – but with temperatures set to drop over the coming months, I’ve been wondering what to put outside to keep wildlife warm in winter.

The best wildlife garden ideas look out for birds, amphibians, mammals and insects all year round, and when it’s cold outdoors, a little shelter and insulation can go a long way.

Whether you’re hoping to make use of a few old pots or fancy getting your teeth stuck into a DIY project, there are plenty of ways to keep wildlife warm in winter. Here are some of my favourites.

1. Upturned pots

(Image credit: Getty Images / Suphameth Jaruthaninphong)

Starting with the basics, a few leftover pots that have seen better days can make a brilliant shelter for animals in winter. They're also an effective way to protect garden wildlife from snow.

‘Even something as simple as an upturned plant pot filled with dry straw can become a vital refuge for small mammals,’ says Todd Wente, CEO at vertical garden system Eggologic .

This Pillow Wad straw, £6.89 at Amazon, makes the perfect insulating filling, and reviewers say it's great for hedgehogs, especially (but more on those shortly).

2. Log piles

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Powles)

If you’ve got a few logs lying around, simply stacking them up can make a brilliant hideaway for mammals, insects and amphibians. It's also worth considering wildlife-friendly ways of tidying your garden and leaving a corner or two untouched.

‘Hedge piles and log stacks create perfect natural insulation for hedgehogs, frogs, toads and beneficial insects,’ says Todd.

Many winter plants for wildlife provide shelter (and berries!) over the colder months, too.

3. Hedgehog houses

(Image credit: Getty Images / mtreasure)

Thanks to the mild December we’re having, it isn’t too late to make your garden more hedgehog-friendly. In fact, Sean says some hedgehogs in your garden might not have entered hibernation just yet – so it’s the perfect time to buy or build a hedgehog house.

‘Line the floor with dry leaves or straw to provide insulation and comfort,’ Sean says. ‘Ensure the entrance is small to deter predators and weatherproof it with a slight overhang.

‘Hedgehogs appreciate a soft bedding material like hay or shredded newspaper for warmth, and a hinged lid makes it easy to clean and check on your spiky visitors.’

Whether you build your own hedgehog house or buy one, like this Woodside Hedgehog House & Hibernation Shelter from B&Q, make sure you place it in a quiet, sheltered spot in your garden that hedgehogs can easily reach, and don’t touch it once you’ve put it down.

Green Feathers Eco-Friendly Wooden Hedgehog House and Hibernation Shelter £80 at Amazon UK This hedgehog house is waterproof, rot-proof and predator-proof.

4. Bird boxes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Carlos G. Lopez)

With so many birds to look out for in winter, there’s never been a better time to invest in a cosy bird box for them.

‘Giving wildlife a dry, insulated space to escape wind, rain and freezing temperatures can be genuinely lifesaving during cold snaps,’ says Todd from Eggologic. ‘Bird boxes and roosting pockets are ideal for helping birds stay warm overnight.’

You can buy affordable wooden nesting boxes from Amazon, or try Eggologic’s Nester Pods and Hive Pod from Amazon, a weather-resistant shelter over the winter months. Just make sure you know how to look after a bird box in winter, to keep it clean and in good condition.

5. Frog houses

(Image credit: Getty Images / Richard Newstead)

Building a frog house is one of the best things you can do for local amphibians, and they’re really easy to make using natural materials.

‘Frog houses offer a cosy hideaway that protects their inhabitants from the elements and predators,’ says Sean from Ark Wildlife. ‘Using durable, long-lasting materials will help your frog house withstand wind, rain and snow for years to come.

‘A simple frog house can be made from broken plant pots, placed in a damp, shaded spot. Piling leaves or logs nearby adds extra protection.'

A frog house makes the perfect companion for a garden pond, too, so place them next to each other if you have one.

