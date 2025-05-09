I'm a gardens editor, and these are my 6 go-to places for picking up cheap terracotta pots that still look super stylish
I've rounded up my favourite stockists
Terracotta pots never go out of fashion, and they look good against all kinds of garden colour schemes. They can be a little pricey, though, and if you're on a budget, you're probably wondering the same thing as me: where can I buy cheap terracotta pots?
I'm Ideal Home's gardens editor, and I've always got an eye on the biggest garden retailers for the best deals. If you're hoping to bolster your container garden ideas with some terracotta pots this year, I've tracked down the stockists offering the best value for money.
Here are the best places to buy cheap terracotta pots right now. I've included price ranges for each retailer to give you a feel for the selection of pots available, with the cheaper end generally representing the pots with the smallest diameter.
Where to buy cheap terracotta pots: quick list
- B&Q: a huge range of affordable terracotta pots to choose from.
- Crocus: find high-quality terracotta pots that won't break the bank.
- IKEA: another great place to buy cheap terracotta pots.
- Primrose: a fabulous range of terracotta pots.
- Amazon: browse terracotta pots in various sizes.
- Waitrose Garden: shop more affordable terracotta pots.
Best places to buy cheap terracotta pots
FAQs
Are terracotta pots worth it?
Whether you're designing a Mediterranean garden or you're looking to spruce up your patio ideas, terracotta pots are a timeless choice. The natural colour makes them the perfect match for a range of garden colour schemes.
It isn't just the aesthetic that makes them popular, though. Terracotta pots are porous, which means they can provide better drainage and air circulation for potted plants. That means less chance of root rot and disease.
Another handy perk of terracotta pots is that they absorb water, so it's easier to tell how dry your potted plants are. It's like a watering indicator, with the water line signalling the moisture level.
What is the difference between clay pots and terracotta pots?
Clay pots might refer to a range of different types of clay material, but terracotta pots are actually a very specific type of clay pot. Usually, they're fired and left unglazed, leaving them with their signature orange-pink, matte look.
How are you planning on styling your terracotta pots?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
