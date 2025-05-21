QVC has become my secret go-to for fancy-looking garden furniture – 6 pieces I love that are on sale right now
If your budget is small but you want a luxe look, try my go-to place
QVC is often overlooked when shopping for garden furniture. Although I have written about garden furniture and outdoor living trends for over six years, I only rediscovered the QVC garden range a few months ago.
It has become one of the best places to buy garden furniture for my new small outdoor space. It offers high-end looking pieces that I can *actually* afford on a tight budget that's still recovering from buying my first home.
QVC launched their sorbet garden collection last month, which was packed with gorgeous pastel coloured pieces. However, if you dig a little deeper into the website, there are even more bargains on stylish pieces of outdoor furniture that look so much more expensive than they are.
The My Garden Stories Monaco 4 Piece Chairs and Table Bistro Set was what first drew my attention back to attention back to QVC. I've been obsessed with sling-style seating since trying out the sellout John Lewis Marcy Garden chair.
The Monaco set is a great alternative. It's on sale for £300, which is a steal of a price for a full four-piece set that wouldn't look out of place on the terrace of a fancy hotel.
Here are a few of the other pieces that I love at QVC right now.
As I mentioned above this is my current favourite garden furniture set at QVC, and maybe even on the high street, right now. It has a smart monochrome colourway and elegant contemporary look that's perfect for slotting into small outdoor spaces like my garden.
A new drop on QVC, I love how luxe and expensive this dining set looks, and the £650 price tag is even more impressive. It does double duty as an outdoor sofa and family dining area. One of the fun secret features is the headrest that can be lifted up to turn half the sofa into a sun lounger.
A patterned garden chair is a rare sight, so this rocking chair instantly caught my eye with its blue jungle pattern, although it's also available in green. If you're looking for an upgrade from the egg chair trend, then this large rocking chair is ticking all the comfort boxes for your garden seating ideas.
Fringed garden parasols are having a moment, and I'm very happy about it because I love their vintage charm. This is one of the best value versions I've come across, priced at just £47 on sale. It's available in a choice of pink or blue tonal stripes.
French Chateau style gardens and over-the-top Rococo gardens are all the rage right now, and this bistro set looks like something Marie Antoinette would happily sit in. It's available in four pastel colours, but the cream and sage are my favourites. It also has a discreet rocking function that I love.
All these pieces are currently reduced on QVC, and I've learnt the hard way that QVC stock is constantly changing and isn't guaranteed to be around for long. So if you spot something you like then make sure you snap it up while it's on offer.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
