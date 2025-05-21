QVC has become my secret go-to for fancy-looking garden furniture – 6 pieces I love that are on sale right now

QVC is often overlooked when shopping for garden furniture. Although I have written about garden furniture and outdoor living trends for over six years, I only rediscovered the QVC garden range a few months ago.

It has become one of the best places to buy garden furniture for my new small outdoor space. It offers high-end looking pieces that I can *actually* afford on a tight budget that's still recovering from buying my first home.

QVC launched their sorbet garden collection last month, which was packed with gorgeous pastel coloured pieces. However, if you dig a little deeper into the website, there are even more bargains on stylish pieces of outdoor furniture that look so much more expensive than they are.

The My Garden Stories Monaco 4 Piece Chairs and Table Bistro Set was what first drew my attention back to attention back to QVC. I've been obsessed with sling-style seating since trying out the sellout John Lewis Marcy Garden chair.

The Monaco set is a great alternative. It's on sale for £300, which is a steal of a price for a full four-piece set that wouldn't look out of place on the terrace of a fancy hotel.

Here are a few of the other pieces that I love at QVC right now.

All these pieces are currently reduced on QVC, and I've learnt the hard way that QVC stock is constantly changing and isn't guaranteed to be around for long. So if you spot something you like then make sure you snap it up while it's on offer.