Is it illegal to be naked in your garden? What you need to know to avoid falling out with your neighbours

It’s World Naked Gardening Day tomorrow (3 May), and if you were considering joining in, or are simply wanting to do a spot of sunbathing this weekend, you’ll want to consider the legalities of getting your kit off.

Naked gardening is a strand of mindful gardening that is used to connect with nature and become more comfortable in your own body, but you will need some good garden privacy screen ideas in place before considering it.

Now, being in your birthday suit in the privacy of your own garden is perfectly legal, but you can land yourself in trouble if your nudity is deemed distressing to others, such as your neighbours. The Sexual Offences Act 2003 states it is an offence if you intentionally expose yourself and intend someone to see you, or you cause distress and alarm.

The law

‘Being naked in your garden is not an illegal act in itself, but it can become illegal if it is done in a way that causes offence or upset to your neighbours, or if you repeatedly or intentionally expose yourself to others. If you are not careful, you may get a knock on the door from the police if a neighbour or passerby reports you,’ says Zara Banday, Partner and Head of Residential Property at Slater Heelis Solicitors .

‘If you live in an urban area with neighbours in close proximity, this could increase your chances of causing offence and possibly being reported to the police. Whereas if you live in a rural setting, you are less likely to offend due to the limited number of people spotting you.'

If you would like to try naked gardening, you should consider your garden fencing, such as its height. Or if you have thick hedges, this can offer more privacy.

Finally, be up for having an honest conversation with your neighbours about your intentions.

Estelle Keeber, a keen nudist and body positivity advocate, who will be taking part in World Naked Gardening Day, says that although her garden is relatively private, she is mindful of her neighbours.

‘Today, for example, has been unusually warm for the UK, and so because of the flexibility that my job allows, I have decided to make the most of it and have spent most of the day in the garden,’ she says.

‘For a few hours, I managed to do some gardening topless. After school time, I make sure I only sunbathe on my front if I am topless because I have a house which overlooks my garden, and they have children.

‘Or I just cover up. There is nothing to be ashamed of, however, I do not want to cause shock or offence, which could happen if one of the children looked over and saw a naked neighbour. '

Estelle started her nudist journey three years ago and says it ‘changed her life’. Frequently sharing her journey on her Instagram @nakedadventureswithme.

‘Being outside, feeling the sun and breeze on my skin while connecting with the earth, is grounding in a way that fully clothed gardening just isn’t. It’s freeing, empowering, and oddly therapeutic,’ she says.

‘Start small and choose a spot in your garden where you feel safe and relaxed. Mornings or quieter times of the day are great when you’re just starting. Bring a towel for any sitting tasks, wear sunscreen, and most importantly, give yourself permission to feel good in your skin,’ says Estelle.

What you need

