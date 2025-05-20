TV personality Kate Lawler has divided the internet after locking horns with her neighbour over painting the back of their garden shed without consent. So, I asked the pros exactly what the legalities were and what to do if a neighbour takes a paintbrush to your property (or you feel inclined to paint your neighbours).

Of course, giving your shed a fresh lick of paint is an obvious way to elevate your garden shed ideas , but not when it comes to your neighbour’s as the Big Brother star found out, revealing the bust-up, and admitting she’d broken the law, on a post on Instagram.

And the experts agree, stating painting your neighbour's shed without consent could be considered trespassing or vandalism under the law - this is everything you need to know.

The Kate Lawler shed debate - what happened?

In an Instagram post yesterday (19 May), Kate posted a video explaining that she’d leaned over her garden fence and painted the back of her neighbour's shed from bright blue to black, as she considered it an eyesore. Only, she hadn’t asked her neighbour for permission, leaving her neighbour fuming.’

‘WARNING! Do not lean into your neighbour's garden and paint the back of their shed/fence or anything, as it’s actually illegal. It’s considered trespassing or vandalism, which I genuinely didn’t realise at the time,’ she captioned the video.

However, the situation has left the comment section divided, with commenters split between who was in the right or wrong, with Kate even going on to say that the debate was ‘just like politics and Brexit.’

‘Did it genuinely not occur to you that painting something on someone else's property wasn't only illegal but just rude & entitled? That's what I don't get. You mentioned she would have said no in your other vid, so is that really it? You hoped she wouldn't notice,’ said one comment.

‘Someone could paint the back of my head and I wouldn’t care. If I can’t see it, then I don’t care,’ another said.

What the law says

Like it or not, we all have to deal with neighbours, and for everyone to get on, it’s important to know what permissions you have from what to do if a neighbours tree is blocking the sun or what happens if you use a neighbours bin .

When it comes to your neighbour's shed, the short answer is you should never paint it without permission.

‘Under UK law, no one has the right to alter another person’s property without permission. This includes painting, even if your intention was to improve the appearance. Doing so without consent may constitute criminal damage under the Criminal Damage Act 1971, which makes it an offence to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property belonging to someone else,’ explains Dr Jennifer Obaseki, property expert and founder of Obaseki Solicitors .

‘Additionally, entering someone’s land to paint a structure, such as walking into their garden or leaning over a fence, could be deemed trespass, a civil wrong under common law.’

If you choose to paint your neighbour's shed (even if it’s the side they can’t see), then you risk a police report for criminal damage, a civil claim for the cost of damages and damaged neighbourly relations. Instead, if you feel strongly about the colour of their shed, you should seek permission the right way.

‘If you want to paint your neighbours, you can always ask your neighbour for written consent before making any changes to their property, and if your neighbour refuses permission, consider installing a privacy screen or fence on your side of the boundary, which you can decorate as you wish,’ comments Raj Chohan, property expert and owner of Golden Key Estates .

What to do if a neighbour paints your shed

If you’ve been on the receiving end of your neighbour painting your shed without consent, then it’s unlikely that you’ll see the funny side of the debate - but there are steps you can take to get justice.

‘If your neighbour paints your shed, you should document everything, take clear photos and make notes about the changes and any previous discussions you have had. If you have receipts, title deeds, or a lease showing that the shed belongs to you, keep them safe,’ says Raj.

‘Also, if you can speak to your neighbour in a calm, face-to-face conversation, it can often resolve misunderstandings quickly. Ask why they painted it, explain that it was your property and that they had no right to alter it, and suggest how you'd like the issue resolved (e.g., return it to its original colour).’

However, if your neighbour is unwilling to resolve the issue, you should consult legal advice.

We’d love to know what you think of the debate. Let us know in the comments!