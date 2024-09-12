The easy lawnmower hack that will give you lush grass this autumn – and it's all about height

The season of mist and mellow fruitfulness is upon us at last, which means that it's time to rethink the way you garden going forward. Perhaps by, say, adding an unexpected lawnmower hack to your lawn care calendar?

If you're proud of your lush green grass, you likely have a whole roster of tried-and-tested lawn care tips under your gardening belt. Still, there's more to it than just mowing and aerating – even if you do have one of the best lawnmowers going.

'In the autumn, grass typically grows more slowly as it focuses on strengthening its roots,' explain the team at lawncare and garden machinery expert, Cobra . Does this mean, then, we should make like Monty Don and let our grass grow long?

Well, not quite...

Your autumn lawnmower hack

We'll admit it: a lot of the 'easy' gardening tricks being touted on social media at the moment aren't all that easy. This lawnmower hack, however, really does take moments to do – and it's since made its way onto our list of must-try September lawn care tips.

'It’s time to lift the height of your mower blades as the growth rate of grass will begin to slow down from September. Mowing on a higher setting from now will help your grass to get through the winter months,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Short grass in winter can become damaged and muddy,' continues Morris, 'and cutting too short can weaken the grass, leaving it vulnerable to frost damage, disease, and moss invasion.'

As such, he says a '4cm height provides an ideal balance, keeping the lawn looking neat while also protecting it from seasonal stresses'.

The team at Cobra agree, noting that, as well as raising the height of your mower’s cutting blade to approximately 4cm, you should also make sure that you're only mowing every week or fortnight.

'This will stop putting undue stress on the grass and will leave longer grass stems and consequently more surface area for your lawn to capture sunlight as the amount it is exposed to reduces,' they explain.

'We recommend purchasing a mower with a wide range of adjustable cutting heights so you can make better use of your machine all year round, such as Cobra MX3440V 40v Lithium-ion Cordless Hand Propelled Lawnmower via Amazon.'

FAQs

What height to cut grass in autumn?

It's important to adjust your lawnmower as the seasons shift, so what height to cut grass in autumn? Well, our gardening experts are all in agreement; your mower blades should be set at 4cm.

When not to cut grass in autumn?

You've likely heard that there's a final time to cut grass before winter , but it's much earlier than you might expect.

'You’ll know it’s time to put your mower away between late September and October when you experience the first frost,' explain the team at Cobra.

'When the time comes, make sure you don’t put your mower away dirty - clear off debris and wash away dirt to unclog blades and reduce the risk of lawn disease.'

And just like that, this clever lawnmower hack should help you get your grass looking its tip-top best for the colder seasons ahead. Just take care to wait until your grass is dry before you get the lawnmower out, as mowing on wet grass can wreak havoc with your garden.

Hey, we'll be putting our garden machinery away for winter before you know it. We may as well do it properly and go out with a bang...