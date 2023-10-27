When to cut your lawn for the final time before winter, according to gardening experts

The mild autumn is finally turning, and with it, the time to start packing away the lawn mower and wrapping up plants has come. However, if you're worried that you're packing yours too soon, we can reveal that around now (the start of November) is ideally the last time to mow your lawn before winter sets in proper.

Yes, you could just put your lawn mower away now and forget about that last trim, or you could wait a few weekends if you're feeling hardy, but according to the experts, this would be a big lawn care mistake. We asked the pros to spell out the best time to mow your lawn for the last time this season, and why it's so important to get the timing just right.

When to mow your lawn the last time before winter

According to gardening expert Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress, early November is the best time to mow your lawn for the last time before winter.

Though he didn’t provide an exact date, we’d advise getting this job done within the first week or two of November, in order to trim your lawn before any serious frost or ice arrives. Chris says, 'Cutting the lawn nice and short at this point in the year will help to keep the grass healthy throughout the winter, and will encourage better growth next Spring.'

Gardening expert Oliver Johnson at HomeAdviceGuide agreed that November is the best month to do your final mow of the lawn, explaining, 'at this time of the year, the lawn will grow much slower and won’t need cutting as often anyway.

'Frost can stop the growth, so after the first frost, your grass won’t need cutting at all again until the weather starts to get warmer the following year.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Val Corbett)

Chris explained that cutting your lawn at this point in the year will allow it to stay in the best condition even when the coldest temperatures threaten its health. 'It’s important to keep the lawn healthy throughout the winter so that it can be more resilient to the cold conditions,' he says.

'Ideally you’ll also want to cut the lawn shorter than usual to prevent it from getting matted down, which can make it more susceptible to diseases.'

FAQs

Why shouldn't I mow my lawn in winter? Though you are absolutely allowed to mow your lawn during the winter if you choose to, the reason experts generally advise against it is because there isn't really any reason to do so! During the chilly winter temperatures, grass tends to grow incredibly slowly, thanks to the decrease in sunlight and of course, the serious drop in temperature. As such, mowing your lawn in winter is rather pointless, as it's unlikely to have grown too unruly, even in the space of a couple of months. It's also wise to avoid mowing your lawn in winter due to the often damp conditions the season brings. It's usually much harder to drag your lawnmower across your grass when it's wet and muddy, and doing so could even damage it, resulting in an uneven lawn when everything begins to grow back.

How can I keep my lawn in good shape over the winter? So aside from cutting your grass in early November, how else can you keep your lawn in good shape across the winter months? Oliver explains that one of his biggest lawn care tips at this point in the year, is to aerate your lawn (e.g. spiking holes in it), when it’s not too wet or not too frosty. This, he says, is an ideal way to keep it ticking over nicely in the winter. 'You should aim to do this when you do the last cut,' he says. 'This will allow for proper drainage and will prevent pooling of water when there is heavy rain or melting snow. 'You can aerate the lawn use a special tool or with a fork,' he continues. 'Simply poke several holes evenly across the surface of the lawn to help with the drainage. Doing so will keep your lawn healthy and prevent it from dying off in the winter.' If you have some to hand, it’s also advised to apply any last drops of fertiliser during your final cut, in order to keep the lawn healthy. 'You should also consider applying a final dose of fertiliser to your lawn before the winter kicks in, so that it has all the nutrients it needs to survive the colder weather,' Chris says.

Once that frost hits take it as a sign to safely pack your lawn mower away until warmer weather heads our way.